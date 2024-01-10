Middletown police chief placed on administrative leave for unknown reasons

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been cleared of domestic violence allegations made by her ex-husband during an altercation at a Colorado restaurant, police said Wednesday. Jayson Boebert had accused the congresswoman of punching him in the face but he later recanted, Silt police said in a statement. The restaurant did not have any surveillance video recording at the time and no witnesses came forward to provide a statement about what happened, police said. “Due to a lack of any eviden