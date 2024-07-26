A Midlands bowling alley will close its doors after 35 years in business. What we know

The final frame is approaching for a longtime Midlands bowling alley.

JC’s Lexington Bowl, which has been open since 1989, announced Friday on social media that it will close its doors at the end of August. The alley is located at 5380 Augusta Road.

“It is with great sadness and much despair that we must let everyone know that our time and legacy in Lexington has come to an end,” JC’s said in a Facebook post. “After 35 years JC’s Lexington Bowl will be permanently closing its doors at the end of August. This has been a very difficult decision, but due to this economic time we are living in we have found it to be a necessary decision.”

JC’s Lexington Bowl, located just east of downtown Lexington, has been a classic bowling alley, with multiple lanes for bowling, with league and open play, as well as an arcade game room and a grill that serves everything from burgers and hot dogs to nachos, chicken tenders, draft beer and beyond.

News of the bowling alley’s upcoming closure raced across social media late Friday morning. JC’s closure announcement post had more than 200 interactions and had been shared nearly 400 times as of 1 p.m. Friday.

“We would like to thank all our bowlers, both league and open, for all your years of dedication, commitment and support,” the bowling alley posted. “You are all way more than customers as you have become our family. Please know this was not a decision entered into lightly, and we will forever remember and appreciate you all.”