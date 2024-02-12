Midlands travel delays as landslide blocks railway

Commuters have faced travel disruption after a landslide blocked a railway between Coventry and Rugby.

Earth fell on to the tracks on Sunday afternoon causing train cancellations and diversions on routes between London Euston and Birmingham.

London Northwestern Railway has no services in the Midlands area on Monday, with disruption expected to continue into Tuesday.

Rail replacement services have been put in place.

Engineers are working to clear the debris.

Avanti West Coast said its southbound services on the Birmingham route have been diverted and may be subject to cancellations and delays.

Anyone travelling north from London to Birmingham has been urged that while the operator's services are running on their usual route, they may be subject to short-notice delays.

Both operators have issued apologies to passengers for inconvenience.

