Midnight Mass, NFL and Santa runs: Pictures of Christmas around the world

From Australia to the Americas, services, events and Santa runs have been taking place to mark one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar. Here are some of the best Christmas images from around the world.

Father Christmas and his dog Rudolph arriving in Sydney Harbour to deliver gifts to the participants of the Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race which begins Boxing Day

A service in the Church of Visitation, where the Virgin Mary is believed to have rested during her trip from Nazareth to Bethlehem, in the predominately Christian village of Zababdeh near Jenin in the occupied West Bank

Worshippers of the Legio Maria African Church Mission gather to pray during the Christmas Eve vigil Mass in a church near Ugunja, Kenya

Thousands of runners wear festive costumes for the annual 4.5km Santa charity run in Madrid

A member of a vintage car group dressed as Santa Claus gives Christmas presents to a child on a street in Tokyo's Marunouchi area

At the Vatican, Pope Francis presides over Christmas Eve midnight Mass in St Peter's Basilica

Ukrainian service members attend a Christmas celebration, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv

Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts fans hold up a Merry Christmas sign prior to a festive NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

