Super series from Secret's middle lane

MidOne of Team Secret: MidOne finished with an overall KDA of 25/9/32 in a well-played 2-0 win vs Team Liquid in in the Kuala Lumpur Major qualifiers.



In Game 1 MidOne played Dazzle in the middle lane, and unusual but effective pick. He had a rough time in lane against Miracle's Lina, but MidOne was extremely useful for Secret for the rest of the game. His quick Glimmer Cape and Force Staff provided huge utility that helped Secret secure its lead in the first few fights of the game. He finished with an 11/3/20 KDA. In Game 2 MidOne played a great Tiny. He had a tough lane but managed to bounce back with a vengeance. He moved around the map finding kill after kill and creating tons of space for Nisha's Drow Ranger to farm up and then sit in the back of fights and shoot away. MidOne finished with a 14/6/12 KDA.



