Midseason Ratings Report Card: Fox’s Most- and Least-Watched Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2024-25 TV season. Having already analyzed ABC, CBS and The CW, today we turn our attention to Fox.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘The Masked Singer’ and ‘The Simpsons’ Courtesy of Fox

Listed below is the average TOTAL AUDIENCE for each Fox series (including delayed Live+7 playback). Alongside that is the DEMO RATING (Adults 18-49) for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES.

More from TVLine

ADVERTISEMENT

Each program’s RANK represents how it is faring in total audience compared to other shows on Fox.

FOX (FALL 2024) TOTAL VIEWERS DEMO RATING PERFORMANCE NOTES 1 The OT 10.8 million 2.7 Veritably steady vs. fall 2023 2 9-1-1: Lone Star 4.3 million 0.42 Audience -25% from Season 4 (which aired Jan-May 2023); final 3 episodes premiere Jan. 20 3 The Masked Singer 3.9 million 0.58 Fox’s top-rated non-sports program; audience down just 7% vs. 2023-24, steady in demo 4 Rescue HI-Surf 3.4 million* 0.41 62% larger audience*/same demo as Fall 2023 time slot occupant Special Forces: WTT 5 The Floor 3.16 million 0.48 Down just 9% and a tenth from last season 6 Murder in a Small Town 3.15 million 0.24 Broadcast’s least-watched new non-CW drama 7 Hell’s Kitchen 2.4 million 0.39 Down 23% in viewers, 34% in demo vs. last season 8 Accused 2.35 million 0.22 Down 38% and 63% from Season 1 (which aired Jan-May 2023); broadcast’s least-watched and lowest-rated non-CW drama 9 College Sports Friday 2.3 million 0.50 Drawing a 21% larger audience than WWE Friday Night SmackDown, but down 29% in demo 10 The Simpsons 1.83 million 0.50 Down 37% from Fall 2023 11 Universal Basic Guys 1.82 million 0.50 Down 10% and a tenth from Krapopolis (The Simpsons‘ Fall 2023 lead-out); Broadcast’s least-watched new non-CW program 12 College Sports Saturday 1.7 million 0.40 13 Crime Scene Kitchen 1.6 million 0.24 Steady in audience/down a tenth in demo from summer 2023 season; broadcast’s least-watched non-CW reality show 14 Bob’s Burgers 1.2 million 0.37 Down 14% and 23% from Fall 2023 15 Krapopolis 807,000 0.21 Down a good 50% from Fall 2023; broadcast’s least-watched, lowest-rated non-CW program

THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Yes, it’s true: 9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox’s most-watched non-sports program — has just three episodes left to air. (The 9-1-1 offshoot would rank ahead of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC’s report card, I’m just saying.) A stabilized Masked Singer and newly christened Super Bowl lead-out The Floor are reliable performers. Looking at the state of animation above, you have to imagine that serious conversations are being had about the ‘toons currently in flux at Fox. On deck for January/February are new seasons of Animal Control, Kitchen Nightmares, Special Forces and Next Level Chef, plus the freshman series Doc and Going Dutch; still MIA are the next seasons of Family Guy, The Cleaning Lady and Alert: MPU.

Which of Fox’s rankings most surprises or pleases you?

Want SCOOP on any of the NBC shows above? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.