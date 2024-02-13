Midtown wine bar to close this week. ‘The math just isn’t working,’ business says

A popular wine bar in midtown Sacramento is shutting down this week.

Good News Wine, a bar, eatery and shop, will officially close its doors on Saturday, according to a social media post.

“We are sad to announce that we will be closing up shop,” the post said. “We feel the love so hard from all of you and we hoped we could make it, but the truth is the math just isn’t working.”

The Sacramento Bee reached out to Good News Wine but representatives were not available for immediate comment.

The wine bar opened in September 2021 at 1050 20th St., offering wines by the glass and bottle, wine flights, beers, food and hot dogs.

“Thank you to our team, every guest who has visited us, and our partners — we are so proud to have been part of creating such a welcoming wine community together,” the wine bar said.

Good News Wine will continue to hold events and will be open during regular hours until its last day. There will be a “For The Love of Hot Dogs” event on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s also a Pizza Party on Wednesday and a “bagels and blow outs” on Saturday.

The bar is closed on Tuesday but will reopen from noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the social media post, merchandise at the store and online is 40% off.

