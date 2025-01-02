Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, hazardous ice from central Plains to mid-Atlantic this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A potent winter storm is expected to bring a significant swath of wintry weather across the central and eastern U.s. this weekend and into early next week.

The National Weather Services' Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said while confidence in the storm is increasing, there remains uncertainty in its timing and track as it moves east.

How To Watch Fox Weather

Impacts are set to begin on Friday in the northern Plains, followed by the central Plains, Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, and mid-Atlantic, with heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain possible in various locations.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for portions of central and south-central Kansas, with the potential for a mix of freezing drizzle, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. The NWS said snow and sleet accumulations greater than 4 inches are possible, with ice accumulations greater than one-tenth of an inch likely. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, creating blowing and drifting snow, along with blizzard-like conditions at times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heaviest snow is likely to fall across the central Plains and Mississippi Valley, particularly north of Interstate 70, the WPC said. Snowfall amounts could reach significant levels, potentially disrupting travel and causing power outages.

A significant ice storm is also possible across the mid-South, from southern Kansas and the Ozarks eastward to the Tennessee Valley. Sleet and freezing rain could accumulate on trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages and treacherous travel conditions.

The FOX Forecast Center said things would become very interesting starting Sunday as the storm ejects into the Plains. On Sunday, the central Plains and lower Ohio Valley will see a mix of snow and ice.

On Sunday night, the rest of the Ohio Valley, mid-South, Central Appalachians, and possibly the mid-Atlantic will be affected.

The storm is expected to weaken Monday upon crossing the Appalachians, though wintry weather is still likely across the mid-Atlantic and perhaps as far south as the Carolinas, the FOX Forecast Center said.





Original article source: Major winter storm to bring heavy snow, hazardous ice from central Plains to mid-Atlantic this weekend