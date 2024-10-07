Midwives at Lucy Letby hospital to have brain injury training

Reporters and camera crews gathered outside the Countess of Chester Hospital after Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies in August last year - Jacob King/Pool via Reuters

Midwives at the hospital where serial killer Lucy Letby worked will be among those to receive brain injury training to cut avoidable baby deaths.

A new NHS programme will be launched today at nine hospital trusts around England, including the Countess of Chester Hospital where Letby worked. If successful, it will be introduced throughout the country.

Officials hope the pilot scheme will result in quick improvements to struggling NHS maternity services, and reduce the number of deaths and complications occurring during birth for both babies and their mothers.

Almost 2,500 babies needed treatment for a brain injury that occurred during or after birth in 2021, the most recent data available. That represents 4.2 in every 1,000 live births.

Good care ‘exception not rule’

Midwives and other maternity staff will be given extra training so that they can identify issues during labour, such as if the baby is showing distress, or if there is an obstetric emergency because the baby’s head has become lodged deep in the mother’s pelvis during a Caesarean birth, for example.

The first parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma earlier this year heard “harrowing” evidence from more than 1,300 women and found that good care was “the exception rather than the rule”.

Last month, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) declared that two in three NHS maternity units were not safe to give birth in.

There have been reviews into the poor care received by women and babies in East Kent and Shrewsbury and Telford, as well an ongoing investigation in Nottingham.

Meanwhile, the Thirlwall inquiry is currently investigating how Letby was able to murder seven babies and attempt to kill seven others while working as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester.

Lady Justice Thirlwall is heading the inquiry into how Lucy Letby killed babies in her care at the Countess of Chester Hospital - Peter Byrne/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Health officials said the new ABC programme, backed by £7.8 million in funding, would improve clinical practice, communication and care for women and families.

It is hoped it will also cut the £1.9 billion in compensation paid out to families whose babies suffered brain damage at birth. In 2018-19, individual cases cost up to £30 million each.

Baroness Merron, the minister for patient safety and women’s health, said it was “a critical step toward avoiding preventable brain injuries in babies, as we work to make sure all women and babies receive safe, personalised and compassionate care”.

“This government is working with the NHS to urgently improve maternity care, giving staff the support they need to improve safety and ensure women’s voices are properly heard,” she said.

Scheme will improve safety

The pilot will take place at the Countess of Chester, East Lancashire Hospitals, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, Liverpool Women’s Hospital, Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals, Wirral University Teaching Hospital, as well as at St George’s University Hospitals and Croydon Health Services in London, and Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals.

Dr Ranee Thakar, the president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said the scheme would “help maternity teams to improve safety by giving them the tools, resources and training they need to respond effectively when a baby might be deteriorating during labour, and to handle a major obstetric emergency”.

Gill Walton, the chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, said avoidable brain injuries were “devastating” and that improving training, teamwork and “learning from mistakes is crucial”.

Donald Peebles, the NHS national clinical director for maternity, said: “The NHS is already making progress on reducing rates of brain injuries in childbirth and we look forward to continuing this work with Royal Colleges and other partners as part of our commitment to improving services.”