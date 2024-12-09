Who might be Christmas Number 1 in 2024? When will chart be announced?

All I Want for Christmas is a number one single? (AP)

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy has pledged to perform alongside a local band if their attempt to get to Christmas number one makes the charts.

The north east London town has a strong tradition when it comes to the charts, the Labour politician noted, with a reference to East 17’s festive chart topper Stay Another Day.

Thirty years on from the hit reaching the top, she has given her backing to Snow in Walthamstow - a folk rock song by Turncoat Billy.

Walthamstow has a strong track record on Christmas singles- if this latest one 'Snow in Walthamstow' by @TurncoatBilly makes the charts and @JoolsHollandGig then they promise I can play the sleigh bells. You can listen now on spotify here: https://t.co/GpRIuf3iHS pic.twitter.com/EIoZSBflSA — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) December 8, 2024

Ms Creasy tweeted: “Walthamstow has a strong track record on Christmas singles- if this latest one 'Snow in Walthamstow' by @TurncoatBilly makes the charts and @JoolsHollandGig then they promise I can play the sleigh bells.”

Turncoat Billy have a tough task of reaching the upper echelons of the UK charts with big machine entries shooting for the summit - not least the much-maligned Band Aid 40.

The remixed version of Bob Geldof and friends has now reached the top 10, having been released physically and not just on streaming services.

Sir Bob Geldof (second left) along with other artists recording the first ever Band Aid single (Brian Aris/Band Aid/PA) (PA Wire)

Streaming has led to big battles for the UK Official Chart top spot to not be the competition of old. This was particularly true in December with Christmas playlists allowing the likes of Wham! and Mariah Carey back in.

Last Christmas is indeed number two this week, despite scores of people playing Whamageddon aiming to make it through advent without hearing the 1984 hit.

Here is how it is set to play out in 2024.

Wham!’s Andrew Ridgeley picks up the number one gong for Last Christmas (PA)

Who are the contenders for UK Christmas Number 1 2024?

This will read a bit like a Christmas party playlist as, in addition to Last Christmas and All I Want for Christmas is You, is Fairytale of New York and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree - all back for another payday for the songwriters.

Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande and Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson are two of the only releases since 2010 to be in with a shout this time around.

But it is not quite all yesterday’s news. ROSÉ and Bruno Mars are currently number three with Apt and the UK number one is That’s So True by Gracie Abrams.

Will they still be there come the chart before Christmas?

When will the Christmas Number 1 2024 be announced?

The race begins this Friday. Sales and streams are then counted up until midnight on Thursday, December 19.

Jack Saunders on Radio 1 will announce the Christmas chart from 4pm on Friday, December 20.

The full chart will be available online from 5.45pm.