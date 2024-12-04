Who might replace Andrew RT Davies?

Andrew RT Davies' decision to quit as Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd in the face of a split among Tory politicians triggers a potential leadership contest, with no clear frontrunner to take over.

It has been assumed in Welsh political circles for a while that a number of Tory MSs are interested in the leadership.

As of late on Tuesday only one candidate had come forward - Darren Millar.

In theory the group could coalesce around one candidate, and no contest would happen.

But if at least two are interested Conservative party members will have the final say.

Whoever wins will lead their party into crucial Senedd elections in 2026, where polling has recently suggested the party is in fourth place, behind Plaid, Labour and Reform.

Davies quit on Tuesday after he narrowly won a vote of no confidence, with nine votes for and seven against.

He has ruled himself out of the contest.

Darren Millar

Darren Millar is the first Tory MS to declare an interest in the leadership [Getty Images]

Conservative chief whip Darren Millar was first out of the blocks on Tuesday afternoon, promising to unify the Welsh Conservatives.

First elected in 2007, Millar is a strong media performer who has been thought of as a leadership contender in the past, but has never run before.

He made his name making punchy contributions on the Welsh health service when he was the party's NHS spokesman, particularly on North Wales' Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

He is a trustee of a Christian charity, the Evan Roberts Institute, which has attracted controversy for its association with a pastor called Yang Tuck Yoong, who was criticised for homophobic views. Millar has said he does not endorse those views.

Millar is the only individual in this list who supported Andrew RT Davies in the vote of confidence - the rest of those below opposed him on Tuesday.

He has enough backing among Tory MSs to be a candidate, with endorsements including Tom Giffard and James Evans who were both considered as potential candidates but have ruled themselves out.

Natasha Asghar

Natasha Asghar once made a bid to run for mayor of London [Getty Images]

There is a big element of speculation with the other names in this list - including Tory Shadow Transport Minister Natasha Asghar.

Based in Newport, Natasha Asghar entered politics after the death of her father, the late MS for South Wales East Mohammad Asghar in 2020, winning election to the Senedd the next year.

She was the first woman of colour to be elected to the Welsh Parliament, and made a BBC list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world in 2021.

Asghar, who serves the same region, has shown ambition before when she made a bid to stand to be Conservative candidate for London mayor.

The former TV presenter hit the headlines before she was elected after a YouTube video emerged showing her pretending to interview leading sportsmen - she said she was practising her editing.

Samuel Kurtz

Samuel Kurtz is the Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire [BBC]

At a time some Tory activists want to see the Senedd abolished, Samuel Kurtz is solidly from the pro-devolution wing of the Conservative party.

Back in 2022 he went against Tory policy and called for a larger Senedd, saying the current set up with 60 members "doesn't feel like it works properly".

Like the outgoing leader Andrew RT Davies his roots are in farming - born and raised on a farm outside Fishguard in north Pembrokeshire.

The shadow economy minister has in the past been chair of the Pembrokeshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, and worked as a reporter before becoming a parliamentary aide.

He is seen as a potential leadership candidate but it is not clear if he is interested.

Sam Rowlands

Sam Rowlands was a former council leader in Conwy [Sam Rowlands]

Sam Rowlands was elected to the Senedd in 2021 to represent the North Wales region in Cardiff Bay.

He has had experience as a frontline local politician in the past, having previously led Conwy council. Before that, he worked as a credit risk manager for HSBC bank.

Rowlands was born in Bangor and grew up in Penygroes, near Caernarfon, until he moved to Abergele aged nine.

He currently holds the high profile shadow health spokesman position and were he to win the leadership his more understated approach would be in marked contrast to Andrew RT Davies.

Rowlands had proposed a law to give every state school pupil the chance to go to an outdoor education centre, which ultimately failed to get the Senedd's support.

How will the election work?

Any runners and riders will need nominations from three other Tories submitted by 17:00 GMT on 5 December.

If there are more than two candidates, the group will need to hold secret ballots until it is just two.

If there are two candidates, then a ballot of the party membership will take place.

The winner will not technically be the leader of the Welsh Conservatives as a whole - unlike Scotland, the leader only leads the group of Tories in the Senedd.

They will be the leader of the opposition in the Senedd, however, taking on Eluned Morgan at her weekly first minister's questions.

Additional reporting by Adrian Browne