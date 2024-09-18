The new Mighty Argo Cable Car in Idaho Springs
Katie LaSalle shares the latest on the new Mighty Argo Cable Car in Idaho Springs.
Katie LaSalle shares the latest on the new Mighty Argo Cable Car in Idaho Springs.
LOYALIST TOWNSHIP, ONTARIO, CANADA — The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality.
Cash-strapped former Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani’s defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden has been dismissed after the judge handling the case determined that the former New York City mayor “utterly failed” to carry his burden.Last October, Giuliani sued Biden for saying during a 2020 presidential debate that Giuliani was a “Russian pawn.”Biden’s lawyers contended that the complaint was “utterly devoid of well-pled factual allegations,” and after Giuliani failed to respond to thei
In an effort to connect Ontarians to care closer to home -- the province is seeking to expand the role of pharmacists once again but doctors are taking issue with the proposed changes -- suggesting pharmacists aren't trained to do the work. Caryn Lieberman explains.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the Baltimore bridge collapse recklessly cut corners and ignored known electrical problems on the vessel, the Justice Department alleged Wednesday in a lawsuit seeking to recover more than $100 million that the government spent to clear the underwater debris and reopen the city’s port.
(Bloomberg) -- A couple hours outside Houston, in a remote field near a Dow Chemical Co. plant, America’s bid to undercut China’s grip on the global supply of rare earth minerals critical to high technology has yet to break ground.Most Read from BloombergPipeline Fire Near Houston Forces Some Residents to EvacuateLondon Mayor Plans to Pedestrianize Busy Oxford StreetHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban LifeA
The Biden administration will seek up to 6 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a source familiar with issue said on Tuesday, a purchase that if completed will match its largest yet in the replenishment of the stash after a historic sale in 2022. The administration will announce the solicitation as soon as Wednesday to buy oil for delivery to the Bayou Choctaw site in Louisiana, the source said, one of four heavily guarded SPR locations along the coasts of that state and Texas. The U.S. will buy the oil from energy companies for delivery in the first few months of 2025, the source said.
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia has announced three deals in as many days as the oil-rich kingdom looks to accelerate the expansion of its metals and mining industry.Most Read from BloombergCalifornia’s Anti-Speeding Bill Can Be a Traffic Safety BreakthroughPipe Fire Near Houston Forces Residents to EvacuateLondon Mayor Plans to Pedestrianize Busy Oxford StreetTo Build a Happier City, Design for DensityAn Artist Reimagines the Spaces of Childhood, With Thorny ResultsOn Tuesday, Saudi Arabian Mining
A BBC investigation finds garment workers who explain why they accepted wages as low as £3 an hour.
Plus more can't-miss deals every day.
Meituan, China's largest on-demand local services provider, said its 7.45 million delivery workers drew 80 billion yuan (US$11.3 billion) in total income from the platform last year, company co-founder and chief executive Wang Xing said in an internal letter on Tuesday. About 4.5 million of those delivery workers are also covered with insurance for occupational injury, a nationwide pilot programme that was initiated in 2022 for people in gig-economy jobs, according to the letter. The internal an
TOKYO (Reuters) -The new classification of 7-Eleven's parent company as "core" to Japanese national security will not raise hurdles to a potential buyout, Japan's finance minister said on Tuesday, comments that appeared aimed at easing investor concerns about the move. "We can't say the core classification makes a buyout more difficult," Suzuki told reporters, days after Seven & i Holdings became one of 88 companies added to the government's list of companies regarded as crucial to national security.
TORONTO (Reuters) -Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals has opened a voluntary retirement scheme to workers at the Cobre Panama mine, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the company waits for a government decision on restarting the operation. The mine, one of the world's top sources of copper, was shut down in November, hours after Panama's Supreme Court declared its contract unconstitutional. Panama's new government led by President Jose Raul Mulino has said the mine is not on his government's agenda this year and he will take a decision on its future in early 2025.
Moscow saw oil sales drop to $1.44 billion the last week, the lowest value since January, Bloomberg reported.
Retirement is on the minds of many Americans. Now that the 2024 presidential election is now just a handful of weeks away, Americans are thinking about how the next president will tackle their...
Google on Tuesday said it would halt plans to develop a major $200 million data center in Chile to address environmental concerns, a decision reflecting growing worries about the impact of power-thirsty projects around the world. The U.S. technology company first obtained permits in 2020 to construct the vast project in Chile’s capital, Santiago, as demand for the server farms skyrocketed across the globe, fueled by a surge in cloud-based technologies and a craze for generative AI. “A new process will start from scratch,” Google said in its statement.
Oil prices were falling early Tuesday on concerns that global demand is weakening, particularly in China, the second-biggest economy. Chinese refinery output fell in August, a report showed over the weekend.
(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are teaming up on one of the largest efforts to date to bankroll the build-out of data warehouses and energy infrastructure behind the boom in artificial intelligence.Most Read from BloombergCalifornia’s Anti-Speeding Bill Can Be a Traffic Safety BreakthroughPipe Fire Near Houston Forces Residents to EvacuateLondon Mayor Plans to Pedestrianize Busy Oxford StreetTo Build a Happier City, Design for DensityAn Artist Reimagines the Spaces of Childhoo
Over the past 7 days, the Indian market has risen 1.8%, and in the last year, it has climbed an impressive 41%, with earnings forecast to grow by 17% annually. In this thriving environment, identifying stocks with strong growth potential and solid fundamentals becomes crucial for investors looking to capitalize on emerging opportunities.
We recently compiled a list of Cantor Fitzgerald’s Top Internet Stocks: Best Stocks To Buy According To $13.2 Billion Firm. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stands against Cantor Fitzgerald’s other top Internet stocks. The rise of the internet and its ubiquity in our daily lives is […]
Everything you need to know about creating, optimizing and analyzing social media videos that stand out in the era of social search.