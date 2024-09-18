The new Mighty Argo Cable Car in Idaho Springs

Reuters

The Biden administration will seek up to 6 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a source familiar with issue said on Tuesday, a purchase that if completed will match its largest yet in the replenishment of the stash after a historic sale in 2022. The administration will announce the solicitation as soon as Wednesday to buy oil for delivery to the Bayou Choctaw site in Louisiana, the source said, one of four heavily guarded SPR locations along the coasts of that state and Texas. The U.S. will buy the oil from energy companies for delivery in the first few months of 2025, the source said.