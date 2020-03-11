Mighty Haulers crowned Cain's Quest champions

After several relentless days of travelling across 3,100 kilometres across Labrador, the Mighty Haulers have been crowned winners of Cain's Quest 2020.

The duo of Darryl Burdett and Roddrick Pye, also known as Team 21, crossed the finish line late Wednesday afternoon.

Burdett, who is from Cartwright and Pye, from Lodge, are both fishermen. The is the first Cain's Quest for either of them.

The competition got underway Saturday, with 48 two-person teams.

The gruelling event has 17 checkpoints and starts in Labrador City.

In second place was Team 50 — Murray O'Brien and Blair Roberts, who are from L'Anse Au Loup.

Crossing the finish line in third place was Team 2, Boyd Lavers and Tyson Ryan of Port Saunders.

Cain's Quest started 14 years ago, on a much smaller scale — only about a dozen teams participated.

This year, there were two all-female teams, several Indigenous teams and 500 volunteers.

Not to mention the enthusiastic fans who watched online coverage and gathered at the various checkpoints.

This year's event drew teams from the United States, Switzerland and Finland.

"It's amazing," said Eldon Wheaton, a member of the initial organizing committee.

"It's now worldwide and it's an international race. It's unbelievable."

Making the Big Land feel more connected

The race was founded by Todd Kent, who worked with the Department of Tourism at the time. His vision was to promote Labrador and to make the Big Land feel smaller.

"Most of these people didn't know anything about the other communities. Since the race they have made a lot of friends," Kent said.

"It brought Labrador closer together, kind of closed up those gaps, and it seems to just do that more and more as time goes on."

