Mighty impressive: No. 1 South Carolina WBB handles No. 11 UConn in rivalry showdown

South Carolina played its third game in front of a sold-out crowd Sunday for the first time in program history. But no other home crowd of the 2023-24 campaign compared to this one, charged with all the passion and energy a rivalry game should have.

And thus, the USC faithful were rewarded with a statement win.

No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 11 UConn 83-65 in front of a sold-out crowd at Colonial Life Arena Sunday. The win extended USC’s program-record win streak to 54 games and tied the largest margin of victory over coach Geno Auriemma’s UConn in program history.

The Gamecocks started guards Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall, Raven Johnson and forwards Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins. USC came into the game having nine available players, with Kamilla Cardoso (Olympic Qualifying Tournament) and Sahnya Jah (out indefinitely due to “conduct detrimental to the team”) missing their second straight games. Four Gamecocks finished with double-digit points: Paopao (21), Watkins (15), Kitts (14), and Johnson (10).

Here are three takeaways from the rivalry game:

Paopao gets her groove back

Heading into Sunday’s game, Paopao led the Gamecocks and ranked second in the nation in 3-point percentage (48.5%). But five of her previous six games have marked tough outside shooting outings for her, averaging 29.4% from 3 in that six-game stretch.

The first half versus UConn marked a stark improvement. She sank four 3s, tying her season high last achieved at Florida to open SEC play.

Paopao finished with 21 points (a season high, including five 3s), three rebounds, two assists, three turnovers and a steal.

Ashlyn Watkins dominates both ends of the floor





Watkins continued her streak of filling up the stat sheet Sunday in her fourth consecutive start. By halftime against the Huskies, Watkins had recorded a stat in every major category, including a violent chase-down block that would put LeBron James to shame.

She entered the tunnel at the break with 8 points (on 4-of-6 shooting), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Watkins had to spend some time on the bench during the third quarter after picking up her third foul but started the fourth quarter. She finished with 15 points (marking her 12th double-digit scoring game of the season), nine rebounds, three assists, one turnover, three blocks and two steals.

Raven Johnson makes a difference





Last year’s game versus UConn on its court marked Johnson’s breakout game, scoring a season-high 14 points on the Huskies. She made a big difference in the most recent edition of the rivalry.

In addition to her double-double with 10 points and career-high 12 rebounds, her steals and assists made a huge impact. Johnson also committed just two turnovers. At her press conference previewing the UConn game, coach Dawn Staley praised Johnson’s speed and energy running the point. It proved to be a big asset against the Huskies, who just couldn’t keep up.

