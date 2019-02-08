Migos Drop New Track "Position to Win"

Migos has shared a new track called "Position to Win"—something to hold fans over as they patiently await Culture III.

We got our first taste of the record last month, when it was featured in Mtn Dew's "Do the Dew" campaign commercial. The ad featured Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff, as well as UFC star Holly Holm, NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, as well as skateboarders Sean Malto and Mariah Duran.

"'Position to Win' is just a motivational, feel-good record," Quavo told Complex about the ad called "Let's Do." "It’s a highly energetic record, a chant, a song for you to be ready to go out to battle and fight. Fight for what’s right, fight for nothing but positive energy. No negative energy. Ready to step it up, go hard and don’t quit, you know what I’m saying? It automatically puts you in a position to win once you step it up."

You can listen to the full version of "Position to Win" via YouTube above.

Quavo told the Associated Press that Culture III is expected to arrive "at the top of 2019," presumably after Offset delivers his long-awaited debut solo album.

