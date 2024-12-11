Migrant boat pilot loses bid to appeal sentence

Ibrahima Bah was sentenced to nine and a half years' detention in February over the deaths [Kent Police]

An asylum seeker who piloted a boat in the English Channel where four passengers drowned has not been successful in a bid to bring a challenge against his convictions and sentence.

Ibrahima Bah was convicted of manslaughter and of facilitating a breach of UK immigration law and sentenced to nine and a half years' detention in February, after steering the dinghy in an attempted crossing in December 2022.

During a retrial at Canterbury Crown Court, Bah said smugglers threatened to kill him if he did not drive the boat, but the prosecution said he was not telling the truth.

At the Court of Appeal earlier, Bah did not get the green light to bring his challenge.

Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr said Bah could not bring the appeal, ruling it was not "arguable".

Richard Thomas KC, for Bah, previously described his trial as "touching on a highly politicised issue which gives rise to very strong feelings".

Follow BBC Kent on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related stories

Related internet links