Migrant drunkenly fanned flames after torching homeless woman on Brooklyn subway, district attorney says

NEW YORK — The migrant accused of torching a homeless woman on a Brooklyn subway made his first court appearance Tuesday to face murder charges — and prosecutors revealed he used his shirt to fan the flames after he ignited her clothes with a lighter.

Sebastian Zapeta, a 33-year-old Guatemalan migrant living in a Brooklyn men’s shelter, was dressed in a white Tyvek suit with a black hoodie poking out from underneath as he stood in Brooklyn Criminal Court Tuesday.

Judge Jung Park ordered him held without bail on charges of first- and second-degree murder and arson.

After his arrest, Zapeta told police he ““drinks a lot of liquor” and “doesn’t know what happened,” Assistant District Attorney Ari Rottenberg said Tuesday.

Zapeta approached the victim — who authorities still haven’t been able to identify — as she slept in an F train stopped at the end of the line at Coney Island-Stillwell Ave. station at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to cops.

He and the woman appeared to be strangers and he said nothing to her as he set her clothing ablaze with a lighter, cops said.

“(He) began fanning the fire using a shirt. The deceased became entirely engulfed in flames. The defendant then stepped out of the train onto a platform and continued fanning the flames with a shirt,” Rottenberg said in court.

Zapeta then threw the shirt to the ground and sat down on a bench on the subway platform to watch his deadly handiwork, prosecutors say.

Suspect arrested for lighting woman on fire on Brooklyn train.Horrifying video shows the suspect sitting on the bench calmly watching as the flames engulfed the woman, who got to her feet and was standing helplessly near the subway car’s open door.

Police on the scene didn’t realize Zapeta’s role in the blaze and he walked away unnoticed, police said.

Surveillance video later recovered by cops showed him inside the subway car and a police officer’s body cam got a clear shot of his face as he sat on the bench, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Sunday. Police released photos of him to the media and a trio of high schoolers spotted him on another train later in the day and called 911, the commissioner said.

Cops and transit officials held the train at 34th St. in Manhattan and arrested him.

Zapeta was arrested by Customs and Border Patrol in Arizona on June 2, 2018, sources said, then removed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and returned to Guatemala. But he made his way back to the U.S. sometime after.

Zapeta is due back in Brooklyn Criminal Court on the murder charges Friday. This was his first arrest in New York City.

His lawyer, Andrew Friedman, reserved the right to apply for bail at a later date. Friedman declined comment Tuesday.