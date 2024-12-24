Migrant drunkenly fanned flames after torching homeless woman on Brooklyn subway, district attorney says

Emma Seiwell and John Annese, New York Daily News
NEW YORK — The migrant accused of torching a homeless woman on a Brooklyn subway made his first court appearance Tuesday to face murder charges — and prosecutors revealed he used his shirt to fan the flames after he ignited her clothes with a lighter.

Sebastian Zapeta, a 33-year-old Guatemalan migrant living in a Brooklyn men’s shelter, was dressed in a white Tyvek suit with a black hoodie poking out from underneath as he stood in Brooklyn Criminal Court Tuesday.

Judge Jung Park ordered him held without bail on charges of first- and second-degree murder and arson.

After his arrest, Zapeta told police he ““drinks a lot of liquor” and “doesn’t know what happened,” Assistant District Attorney Ari Rottenberg said Tuesday.

Zapeta approached the victim — who authorities still haven’t been able to identify — as she slept in an F train stopped at the end of the line at Coney Island-Stillwell Ave. station at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to cops.

He and the woman appeared to be strangers and he said nothing to her as he set her clothing ablaze with a lighter, cops said.

“(He) began fanning the fire using a shirt. The deceased became entirely engulfed in flames. The defendant then stepped out of the train onto a platform and continued fanning the flames with a shirt,” Rottenberg said in court.

Zapeta then threw the shirt to the ground and sat down on a bench on the subway platform to watch his deadly handiwork, prosecutors say.

Suspect arrested for lighting woman on fire on Brooklyn train.Horrifying video shows the suspect sitting on the bench calmly watching as the flames engulfed the woman, who got to her feet and was standing helplessly near the subway car’s open door.

Police on the scene didn’t realize Zapeta’s role in the blaze and he walked away unnoticed, police said.

Surveillance video later recovered by cops showed him inside the subway car and a police officer’s body cam got a clear shot of his face as he sat on the bench, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Sunday. Police released photos of him to the media and a trio of high schoolers spotted him on another train later in the day and called 911, the commissioner said.

Cops and transit officials held the train at 34th St. in Manhattan and arrested him.

Zapeta was arrested by Customs and Border Patrol in Arizona on June 2, 2018, sources said, then removed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and returned to Guatemala. But he made his way back to the U.S. sometime after.

Zapeta is due back in Brooklyn Criminal Court on the murder charges Friday. This was his first arrest in New York City.

His lawyer, Andrew Friedman, reserved the right to apply for bail at a later date. Friedman declined comment Tuesday.

    STORY: :: December 22, 2024:: New York:: A suspect is in custody after a woman wasset on fire and died on the New York subway:: Jessica Tisch, Police Commissioner, New York City "Initially, we intended to use this press conference to ask for the public's help in identifying and locating someone who we believe carried out one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being. And it took the life of an innocent New Yorker. But at this hour, I am pleased to announce that a short time ago alert NYPD transit officers took a person of interest into custody."“It was just before 7:30 this morning when our person of interest and the victim were both riding an F train to the end of the line at Stillwell Avenue in Brooklyn. As the train pulled into the station, the suspect calmly walked up to the victim, who was in a seated position at the end of a subway car. The suspect used what we believe to be a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing, which became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds. Officers were on patrol on an upper level of that station, smelled and saw smoke and went to investigate. What they saw was a person standing inside the train car fully engulfed in flames. With the help of an MTA employee and a fire extinguisher, the flames were put out. Unfortunately, it was too late, and the victim was pronounced on the scene.”:: Joseph Gulotta, Chief of Transit, New York City“So we like I said, that’s going to be part investigation. She's definitely there, she's motionless. So to say if she's asleep or not, we're not 100% sure, but it appears that she's motionless at that spot. There is no interaction between the two. And when the incident happens, there is no interaction between them.[Is there any reason to believe they knew each other from a prior incident?]"We don't believe they knew each other. No.”The woman, who has not been identified, sat motionlessly aboard a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn at about 7:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) when an unknown man approached her and used a lighter to set her clothing on fire, the New York Police Department said. Police said there was no interaction before the attack and they did not believe the two people knew each other.The man got off the car as police officers on patrol in the station rushed to the blaze.The officers used fire extinguishers to put out the fire and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, police said.Police arrested a suspect, who has not been publicly identified, as he rode the subway later on Sunday.Police said they were still investigating the victim's identity and the reason for the attack.About 4 million trips are taken each weekday on the city's subway, where violent crime is relatively rare. As of November, there had been nine homicides reported on the subway in 2024, compared to five in the same period in 2023, according to police data.