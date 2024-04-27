Migrants: TUV distances itself from Reform UK drowning remarks

TUV leader Jim Allister has distanced himself from remarks in which Reform UK's deputy leader suggested some migrants travelling to the UK in small boats should be left to drown.

Ben Habib told Talk TV on Tuesday those who choose to "scupper" their dinghy have to "suffer the consequences of their actions".

Mr Allister said that "of course you should always try to save human life".

He was speaking as the parties held a joint rally in Dromore, County Down.

Mr Allister's TUV (Traditional Unionist Voice) and Reform UK agreed a formal partnership in March for the upcoming general election.

Mr Allister and Mr Habib addressed the Dromore Orange Hall gathering, which was held in protest against post-Brexit trade rules between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

They were joined by former UK government minister Ann Widdecombe and Baroness Kate Hoey.

Mr Habib made his remarks in response to questions around government efforts to deter asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats.

He told Talk TV: "We could, as an idea, provide them with another dinghy into which to climb and then go back to France.

"If they choose to scupper that dinghy, then yes, they have to suffer the consequences of their actions."

TUV leader Jim Allister with Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib [BBC]

When the host asked if he would leave them to drown, Mr Habib responded: "Absolutely, they cannot be infantalised to the point that we become hostage to fortune."

Mr Allister said the comments were made in a "pretty surreal context" of the scenario that migrants would "slash their own boats to make them sink".

"My view is quite simple: You stop the boats, you take them back to where they came from, namely France, and you deposit them back there," he said.

"Of course you should always try to save human life and I'm quite satisfied that's what Ben Habib believes as well."

Mr Habib said his comments had been taken out of context and there was "no reason" for people to drown.

Northern Ireland's devolved government was restored in February when the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Stormont's largest unionist political party, ended its two-year boycott.

The DUP had been protesting against trading arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework.

The audience at the anti-protocol rally in Dromore Orange Hall [BBC]

But the party agreed to revive the power-sharing institutions after securing a deal with the UK government aimed at addressing unionist concerns.

Addressing the event in Dromore, Mr Allister criticised the DUP's return to Stormont.

The TUV's vote share increased in the last Stormont election in 2022 but it did not result in additional seats, with Mr Allister again returned as the party's only assembly member.