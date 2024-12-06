Miho Nakayama, J-Pop Icon and ‘Love Letter’ Star, Dies at 54

Miho Nakayama, a Japanese singer and actor best known for the 1995 romance film “Love Letter,” was found dead at her home in Tokyo on Friday. She was 54.

Nakayama’s team confirmed the news in a post on her website, writing: “We are deeply sorry to have to suddenly announce this to all the people involved who have always looked after her and to all the fans who have supported her, but this incident was so sudden that we, too, are shocked and saddened. We are currently investigating the cause of death and other details.”

According to the BBC, an acquaintance of Nakayama found her dead in a bathtub after she did not show up for work. The acquaintance called the paramedics, who pronounced her dead at the scene. She had been scheduled to perform at a Christmas concert in Osaka on Friday, but had canceled her appearance citing health reasons.

Nakayama made her screen debut in the series “Maido Osawagase Shimasu” in 1985, which catapulted her to instant stardom. She released her first single, “C,” shortly after and then starred in the blockbuster film “Be-Bop High School.” Her work across film, TV and music made her one of Japan’s most popular idols during a time of huge success for the country’s cultural output in the ’80s and ’90s.

Her most notable film was the 1995 romance “Love Letter,” which was a local and international box office hit. For her performance, she won best actress at the following year’s Blue Ribbon Awards in Japan as well as the Hochi Film Awards. “Love Letter” screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the audience award.

Nakayama is survived by a son that she shares with her former husband, musician Hitonari Tsuji.

