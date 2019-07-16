Mikaela Shiffrin Is the Best—And She’s Making Her Sport Better Too

High in the mountains on the best ski runs on the planet, Mikaela Shiffrin spent this past winter casually checking a few things off her to-do list: Earn the most career women’s slalom wins. Done. Break the record for most Alpine-skiing victories—male or female—in a season. Check. Become the only skier to win the overall, super-G, giant slalom, and slalom championship in one winter. Yep. At this rate, the New York Times reported, she’s on track to win as many as 125 Alpine World Cup races—39 more than the current career record.

When I ask her how that feels, Shiffrin cringes. She may be one of the greatest athletes in the world, but asking her to bask in her own glory makes her blush. “I mean, whenever I hear that, I'm like, Put a little asterisk in the fine print and be like, ‘If she continues this way,’” she says.

“The thing that motivates me in my skiing is feeling like I'm never actually good enough. My technique can always be better, or the line that I'm taking through the gates can be better, or there's a faster way to ski, or I could be cleaner on my edges. After every single run I've ever taken, I'm always like, I can do better than that."



This is the one thing you really need to understand about Shiffrin: She wants to be the best.

Right now, she is. Shiffrin is ranked as the number-one female Alpine skier in the world by a truly insane margin—she has nearly double the wins as the number-two skier. “When I was a little girl, I dreamt about being the best ski racer in the world. So this past season was huge,” she says. “It means, wow, I’m actually achieving the dream.”

Her relentless pursuit of total ski supremacy isn’t about the high of winning or the glory of clinching a spot as a once-in-a-generation athlete. She wants to be the best skier in the world simply because she loves it. “One of the things that I love so much is that I have the opportunity to inspire people to ski,” she says. “I know for a lot of people who don't ski, or are just learning how to ski, you're like, ‘Why am I doing this? It's cold, it's hard, I'm falling, I'm bruised, and tiring.’ But the feeling you get when you make a clean turn, the exhilaration you feel is so addicting. It's like nothing else on earth. It's probably like driving Formula One—except you're not in a car; you're racing down an icy mountain on two little planks at 90 miles an hour. It feels like flying, and I'm totally addicted to it. When I'm on snow, I'm like, ‘Whoa! I like this, this is cool.’”

The Biggest Victory

Shiffrin’s meteoric career is the stuff Disney movies are made of. She’s a sucker for those feel-good tales of athletic heroism (she’s partial to Miracle), imagining her next win playing out as a montage with a triumphant soundtrack when she’s grinding it out at the gym. “I’ll think about that as the reason I'm doing these sprints or these squats or whatever it is,” she says. “I want to get to this moment. I want to be strong enough, and powerful enough, and good enough to be there.”

For this, she misses Christmas at home, spends months at a time on the road, and usually doesn’t see much more of the exotic cities she stays in than the hotel Spin bike. She obsesses over technique, always learning from her competitors, even the ones she crushes. She wrestles with the constant nagging feeling that she could be better. “It's interesting because, once that moment actually comes, it never feels nearly as inspiring as it does when you watch it in a movie,” she says with a laugh. “When I actually win the race, I'm just like, ‘Man! I'm tired.’”

