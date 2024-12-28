Mike Batt didn’t want to be ‘world superstar’

Mike Batt is “glad” he was never a “world superstar”.

The 75-year-old conductor-and-songwriter – who was the musical brains behind children’s group The Wombles – believes fame and wealth can change a person and he’s relieved he managed to avoid that.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “It definitely changes you. One of the reasons that I’m glad I never became a world superstar is because I know it does change you, just as I know wealth changes you.

“I’ve been both wealthy and I’ve been not wealthy. I’ve been the opposite of wealthy, and I’ve been everywhere in between, and that does change you just as power changes you.

“Even though it’s by no means certain I would’ve made it as one of the great pop/rock idols of my generation, but I’m glad I prevented myself from doing it – albeit accidentally.

“And the variations I’ve had economically in my life. One minute sailing around the world in my own yacht with seven crew, and the next minute trying to borrow a couple of million from the bank so I can make a project happen.”

Mike thinks the recent death of One Direction singer Liam Payne – who passed away in October aged 31 after falling from his hotel balcony – is “terribly sad” and he’s been horrified by people speculating as to what happened to the ‘Strip That Down’ hitmaker.

He said: It’s terribly sad. It’s almost too sad to contemplate. We don’t know the real circumstance and too many people have surmised, I’ve even heard people trying to project blame onto him as one does when one presumes suicide.

“It’s just very sad.”

The ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ hitmaker has just released his autobiography, ‘The Closest Thing To Crazy’.