Mike Brearley: Jimmy Anderson is the best swing bowler ever but I could have got more out of him

“I had one patient who called it the Ogre’s Castle,” says Mike Brearley, the former England cricket captain, as we sit in the consulting room in the basement of his north London home, where he has been treating people as a psychoanalyst for the last 42 years.

I initially assume this must have been a reference to his house; grey and austere, it stands out from its neighbours which are all painted in pastel colours. But, no, the patient was expressing her fears about him. “The building used to be even darker but she had another point: she imagined that I was going to eat her or something.”

Even those who willingly submit to psychoanalysis, it seems, can be filled with trepidation about what they’re letting themselves in for. But it’s hard to see how anyone could think of the softly spoken 82-year-old man sitting opposite me, in brown leather slippers and socks emblazoned with fried eggs, as a monster.

"One patient said that if I could deal with [Ian] Botham I could deal with them," says Brearley - Christopher Pledger

But, strangely, Brearley is used to being treated with suspicion. In his playing days, some teammates considered him too clever by half. His academic career was constantly competing with his cricket commitments and he was initially seen as a bit of a part-timer by the more grizzled pros. He had the opposite problem towards the end of his cricketing career, when he was training to become a psychoanalyst. He felt he was often looked down on as a mere sportsman.

His fame was also problematic. “There’s an idea among psychoanalytic therapists that you remain rather neutral, you don’t say much about yourself. You’re supposed to be a bit of a blank.” This allows for transference – where the patient projects their past or suppressed emotions on to the analyst. But it was somewhat harder for the man who masterminded three Ashes series victories to present himself as a blank.

“It worked both ways,” he says. “Some saw it as a bonus. One patient said that if I could deal with [Ian] Botham I could deal with them. Others, especially women initially, had an issue with it. They’d ask: ‘What’s this little boy, who’s still playing latency games with other little boys, going to know about a mature woman like me?’”

Few people understand better than Brearley that we all contain multitudes. A gentleman off the pitch, he could be a fierce, even ruthless, competitor on it. Australians caricatured him as the epitome of British establishment even though he was an outspoken opponent of the apartheid regime in South Africa and prepared to rock the boat during the famous Basil D’Oliviera controversy in the late 1960s.

As a captain he had a knack for understanding which players needed an arm round the shoulder and which a kick in the behind. Botham and Boycott, both hugely talented but tricky characters, rate “Brears” as the best skipper they played under. “He encouraged me when I needed it, and restrained me if he thought I was in danger of overstepping the mark,” Botham once said. “More important though, he listened to me.”

As England captain, Brearley repeatedly got the best out of Ian Botham, coaxing him into match-winning performances such as the epic Edgbaston Test in 1981 - Patrick Eagar/Popperfoto

Although a popular figure in the dressing room, he was by inclination quite solitary. On tour he would often eat alone in his room, sightseeing when others were relaxing at the beach or in the bar. Dennis Amiss claimed that Brearley would ruin games of charades by getting teammates to act out the titles of poems by Keats, which no one else knew.

Brearley still retains an active interest in cricket but, although his home is only a short walk from Lord’s, the centre of the cricketing universe as well as the home ground of his old team Middlesex, he rarely goes to spectate. “I don’t like the idea of getting cornered by people and I think it’s better to watch cricket on TV.” He is worried about the future of Test cricket and four-day County Championship cricket. “It’s getting shoved into the fringe,” he says.

He has particularly enjoyed watching Jimmy Anderson’s match-ups against Virat Kohli, the Indian batsman, in recent years. Anderson, whom Brearley rates as the best swing bowler he’s ever seen, has just retired from international cricket at the grand old age of 41 after an England victory at Lord’s against the West Indies this week. He has taken 704 Test wickets, the most of any pace bowler in history, but Brearley thinks he could have bagged even more.

It’s an intriguing thought experiment: how good could England’s best-ever bowler have been if he’d been captained through his pomp by England’s best-ever captain? Brearley, who says he is a very active observer of the sport and constantly trying to put himself into the minds of those on the pitch, has clearly given it plenty of thought.

“People, including Jimmy and Stuart Broad, will probably ridicule me for this. But I think they might have been even better if they were less worried about saving runs earlier in their careers and were a little more attacking.

“Jimmy would beat the bat time after time again, bowling away swingers to left-handed batsman from over the wicket where the only dismissal he could get really was caught behind or caught in the slips. And yet he often didn’t have enough slips and would have a midwicket, a mid-on and a square leg.

“I’d always think, first, he should have at least another fielder on the off side, second, he should bowl around the wicket sometimes (so he had a chance of LBWs and bowled), and thirdly, he should have bowled more in-swingers. They might get clipped away for four but they would have had a greater chance of taking wickets.

“If I’d been captain, I would have had to try and talk him around. He might have pooh-poohed it, of course.”

The octogenarian humbly believes he could have got made Jimmy Anderson, who plays his final Test this week, more prolific - Photosport

As Mana Sarabhai, Brearley’s wife of 45 years, once said, “there are two Mikes – the cricketer and the psychoanalyst”. His acclaimed memoir, Turning Over the Pebbles, published last year attempts to reconcile both sides of his character: “It’s a reflection on some of those conflicts – between the body and mind, intellect and play – a chance to ask why some people get so superior about one side or the other.”

Born in Harrow and growing up in Ealing, Brearley and his two sisters were constantly playing one sport or another. For a while he was able to combine both books and bats, excelling at both at the City of London School, where his father Horace was a much-admired master, and then at Cambridge, where he read Classics before switching to Moral Sciences (Philosophy).

His parents were both sporty maths teachers. Horace, who Brearley describes as “an excellent father and a fine role model but down-to-earth and no-nonsense”, served on navy destroyers during the war and played a couple of first-class matches for Middlesex despite originally hailing from Yorkshire.

It took Mike a while to decide what he wanted to do with his life. At one stage he took, and came joint top, in the civil service exam. He was later interviewed by MI6 but was put off the idea of being a spy by the need for deception. But he also didn’t want to defy augury: walking through St James’s Park after the interview he saw some seagulls tearing apart the body of a duck.

Dreams, portents and memories clearly hold great importance to him. Before his first Test as captain he dreamt he was a snail looking out from his shell. As a young man he was drawn to religion – “there were occasions when I thought: gosh, this is amazing” – but faith eluded him.

Brearley, third right, was an outspoken opponent of the apartheid regime in South Africa - S&G

In his twenties, Brearley joined the Samaritans, driven by “a curiosity about what goes on in people’s minds, especially when they’re depressed or suicidal”. For two winters in the late 1970s he worked as a nursing assistant at the Adolescent Unit of Northgate Clinic in Hendon. Both experiences proved extremely formative. He was struck by how much difference a listening ear could make, and he wanted to learn more: “Studying philosophy opened up questions at an intellectual level about how we can be mistaken about the contents of our mind? That resulted in me reading a bit of Freud.”

Brearley thinks Ben Stokes, the current England Test captain, is such a good leader because the low points in his life – the battles with depression, the death of his father and the ignominy of being arrested for a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol (for which he was later cleared) – have helped him develop a fine-tuned sense of empathy.

It’s clear Brearley knows whereof he speaks. He now thinks, though he didn’t realise it at the time, that he was drawn to psychoanalysis because “I was learning that my life was not quite so cheery and upbeat and straightforward as I thought”. How did those issues manifest themselves? “Anxiety about public performance.” Here he pauses for a long time. “Things that I don’t really want to go into, relationships, being a bit shy and not having much to say and not knowing how to talk to people very well.”

Famously protective of his private life, Brearley suggested when he took over as England captain from the gregarious Tony Greig that he’d be “the Greta Garbo of cricket”. Even in Cricketing Caesar, the excellent biography of Brearley by Mark Peel, there is precious little mention of his first wife, Virginia Hjelmaa, an American academic.

He met Hjelmaa in the year he spent doing research at the University of California in 1966. The timing suggests a whirlwind romance, as they married the following August. Brearley has in the past hinted that he struggled with Hjelmaa’s reluctance to have children. The pair separated in 1975 and she returned to the US; although there were attempts at reconciliation, they divorced in 1980.

It’s often said the top sportsmen and women perform best when they empty their minds and let the body they have honed over years of practice take over. You get the impression that Brearley wouldn’t be able to empty his mind if his life depended on it. In his playing days, he sometimes spent time in the field by memorising Shakespearean sonnets he’d written on his hand. And when facing the fearsome West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding, he would try to relax by humming the opening bars of Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 7 in F major, Op. 59, No. 1.

He admits his tendency to overthink probably hampered his batting at the highest level. He played 39 Tests for England and averaged just 22.88 with the bat. The cricket writer John Arlott suggested Brearley’s curse was that he never played under a captain as sympathetic as he was. His worst critics cruelly described him as a non-playing captain. But the selectors decided his tactical genius and man-management made up for his lack of runs.

In the 31 Tests in which he captained his country, he achieved a very unEnglish win-loss record of 18-4, never losing a Test at home, and his team also bristled with talented players like Ian Botham, Bob Willis and David Gower.

His new approach to management of players like Ian Botham and Bob Willis secured three consecutive Ashes triumphs - Getty Images

His most famous victory, where England were facing an innings defeat after following on against Australia at Headingley in 1981, wasn’t so much luck as miraculous. Botham, who had resigned as captain to be replaced by Brearley after losing the first Test of the series and drawing the second, scored an extraordinary 149 not out. “The ball flew to all parts of the ground,” says Brearley. “He could have been out 20 or 30 times.”

Brearley’s The Art of Captaincy was published in 1985 and became an instant classic of the cricketing canon and a staple on the bookshelves of business executives as a blueprint for modern management. “When I first took over as captain at Middlesex the attitude was that the younger players should, like children, be seen but not heard. I had a different stance from the beginning, introduced team meetings and tried to invite everyone to have a voice.”

As we step out into the garden for the photographer to take some pictures, I remember that we are walking on hallowed turf. The former cricketer’s crooked fingers aren’t particularly green but the lawn is grown with seed that he took from Lord’s. He still moves well – something he attributes to 40 minutes of stretches in the morning. As a Jain, Mana, “a very good cook” has always been a vegetarian and Brearley – who is said to cook a mean brinjal (aubergine) curry – became one after meeting her.

Before touring India as the England vice-captain in 1976 he was given an introduction to the psychoanalyst Kamalini Sarabhai, a member of a prominent Jain family from Ahmedabad, who had trained in London before returning home. She, in turn, introduced him to her daughter Mana, who was at the time married to an American lecturer with whom she had a son called Mischa.

Mana’s grandfather Ambalal Sarabhai was a friend of Gandhi and a leading figure in the Indian independence movement. Her father was a successful businessman and her uncle a physicist who is often described as the godfather of the Indian space programme. Brearley’s friendship with Mana developed and he returned to India to visit her before she and Mischa moved to London in 1980.

Brearley once told a magazine journalist that when Mana, an architect turned part-time silversmith, became pregnant with their daughter Lara, who was born in 1982, he took to wearing an Indonesian sarong, which he described as his “way of identifying with her womanhood and also my envy of her for it”. The story was picked up by the Australian press under the headline: “England captain wears a dress.” Eat your heart out David Beckham.

Mischa played cricket as a boy – naturally mimicking his father’s stance at the crease – and went on to read architecture at Cambridge. Brearley points out some furniture that Mischa has made from an ash tree that used to grow in the garden. Lara read History at Edinburgh and now works for the World Health Organisation. Mike and Mana have four grandchildren: the oldest is 20 and studying medicine at St John’s, Brearley’s old college, at Cambridge, while the youngest is five, lives nearby and is frequently around “causing chaos” in the garden.

When Brearley became captain of the Middlesex Cricket Club, he challenged the hierachy of the old guard - Evening Standard

The Brearley’s have a weekend retreat in the Usk valley but also spend a couple of months a year at Mana’s family farm on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, although he says reports of his having learnt Gujarati have been “exaggerated”.

Since retiring from cricket he has moved in very different social circles. One of his best friends was David Sylvester, the art critic, who died in 2001. Brearley has in the past said he misses no one more. And he is very close to the film director Sam Mendes, a cricket nut who named some of the characters in his film 1917 after obscure players, and read The Art of Captaincy for tips on how to manage his crew when filming American Beauty.

He is, of course, scrupulous in not talking about patients. However, a handful of celebrities have revealed they’ve had sessions with him including the former England cricketer Phil Tufnell and the seven-time world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan. The latter said he found Brearley’s counsel hugely helpful (although he expressed scepticism about the psychoanalyst’s theory he was having trouble with his cueing action because it echoed the stabbing motion with which his father killed a man in a pub fight).

Brearley says that he is now pondering retirement and has had to tell his patients it might happen, “which is not an altogether easy conversation to have”. But for now he wants to keep going because he still finds the sessions rewarding and stimulating. However, he has cut back his work to just three days a week and very rarely accepts new patients. “At a certain age, you shouldn’t take people on for something that probably calls for some years of work. Nobody knows about dementia, Alzheimer’s. Nobody knows how quickly it can come on.”

It is a sad fact that the mind-body dualism with which Brearley has wrestled his whole life finds its clearest resolution in old age, when mental capacity can be diminished by physical deterioration. Alzheimer’s, he writes in Turning Over the Pebbles, “distorted the end phases of the lives of both my parents” and he admits to suffering from anxiety dreams about getting this most insidious of diseases.

He was also diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2019. The consultant said that without chemotherapy he would be dead within nine months. The treatment was “drastic in patches” and he still gets pins and needles in his hands and feet.

One consolation is that his health is very carefully monitored. After having a pituitary tumour removed 25 years ago, he has regular check-ups and brain scans. “So if I had strokes, which sometimes cause [vascular] dementia, or Alzheimer’s, they would start to see… err, more empty spaces,” he says. Brearley has spent the majority of his life pondering matters of the mind but might ignorance here be a blessing? “You don’t know how you’re going to react if you find it out. But I’m, at least in principle and I hope in practice, in favour of knowing rather than not.”

Towards the end of the book, Brearley relates a pithy anecdote about his philosopher-hero Ludwig Wittgenstein: “Shortly before he died, [he] said, ‘Tell them I’ve had a wonderful life.’ He also said that fear of death is a sign of a life not well lived.” It’s hard to imagine many lives have been as well-lived, or as well-examined, as Brearley’s.