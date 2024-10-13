Mike Bullard, comedian and former late-night TV host, dead at 67

TORONTO — Canadian standup comedian and broadcaster Mike Bullard has passed away, his family confirmed Sunday.

Bullard's half-brother, musician Chuck Jackson, confirmed to The Canadian Press that Bullard's family learned of his passing on Friday.

Jackson says the coroner is investigating and the exact cause of death remains unknown for now, but Bullard, 67, did have health problems.

A friend found him at a residence where he was staying and the body was being held by authorities, Jackson says.

Jackson says a celebration of life will be held down the road when family from abroad are able to gather, but for now the family is asking to grieve in private.

A longtime standup comedian, Bullard hosted two late-night talk shows -- "Open Mike with Mike Bullard" which ran between 1997 and 2003 on CTV and "The Mike Bullard Show" which ran briefly on Global between 2003 and 2004.

He won two Gemini awards for the CTV show.

Bullard also worked on radio as host of "Beyond the Mic with Mike Bullard" between 2010 and 2016 on CFRB in Toronto, but lost that show after being accused of making harassing calls to an ex-girlfriend.

In 2018, Bullard pleaded guilty to making harassing phone calls to the victim, journalist Cynthia Mulligan, as well as breaching court orders. He was given a conditional discharge.

Recently, he travelled to Ukraine in November 2022 to do humanitarian work, raising money and delivering supplies, often near the frontlines. He returned to Canada in February 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press