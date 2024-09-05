Mike Flanagan’s ‘Hush’ Comes to Home Video With Deluxe 4-Disc Set from Scream Factory

Mike Flanagan’s “Hush” is coming to home video on November 26 from Scream Factory, in a deluxe, four-disc 4K UHD and Blu-ray set. The set was made in collaborator with Flanagan, Intrepid Pictures and Blumhouse.

According to the official release, this collector’s edition of the 2016 home invasion thriller “includes a newly restored 4K version of the film in Dolby Vision, supervised and approved by Director Mike Flanagan. Additionally, a new black-and-white version of the film, nicknamed the Shush Cut, in Dolby Vision with a new audio mix will be featured. This mix removes nearly all of the score, providing a different effect that is just as terrifying as the original. The Collector’s Edition offers extensive bonus content, including new audio commentaries and interviews with the filmmakers and cast, new feature-length picture-in-picture video commentary with Flanagan and the cast, and much more.” Get the full disc-by-disc rundown below.

If you never saw “Hush,” it stars Kate Siegel, Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator, who plays a deaf-mute woman who is terrorized by a masked intruder (John Gallagher Jr.). It is very scary. The movie premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, in 2016 and arrived on Netflix shortly after.

This home video edition, which follows a recent digital release, is festooned with new and exciting special features, that are sure to please every fan of this gem. There are a number of configurations of the set that you can order, courtesy of Shout’s online store.

HUSH Collector’s Edition (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

Special Features

Disc One (4K UHD, ORIGINAL VERSION):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration supervised and approved by Director Mike Flanagan

NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Actor & Co-Writer Kate Siegel, and Actors Samantha Sloan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco.

Disc Two (4K UHD, “SHUSH CUT”):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration – B&W “SHUSH CUT” supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan

NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel.

NEW 2024 “Shush Cut” Audio Mix.

Disc Three (Blu-ray, ORIGINAL VERSION & “SHUSH CUT”):

NEW 2024 4K Restoration supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan.

NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco (Original Version).

NEW 2024 4K Restoration – B&W “Shush Cut” supervised and approved by Mike Flanagan.

NEW Audio Commentary with Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel (“Shush Cut”).

NEW 2024 “Shush Cut” Audio Mix.

Disc Four (Blu-ray, Special Features):

NEW Feature-Length Picture-In-Picture Video Commentary with Mike Flanagan, Kate Siegel, Samantha Sloyan, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Trucco (Original Version).

NEW Interview with Samantha Sloyan.

NEW Interview with Kate Siegel.

NEW Interview with John Gallagher, Jr.

NEW Interview with Michael Trucco.

NEW Interview with Mike Flanagan.

NEW Interview with Producer Trevor Macy.

NEW Interview with Composers The Newton Brothers.

NEW Interview with Director of Photography James Kniest.

