Man arrested on suspicion of malicious communication targeting London MP Mike Freer

Mike Freer said he would step down as an MP at the next election over concerns for his safety (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communication targeting London MP Mike Freer, Scotland Yard said on Tuesday.

Officers detained the man in connection with threatening behaviour towards Mr Freer, who announced recently that he would stand down as MP for Finchley and Golders Green at the next election after receiving earlier death threats.

The Met Police said that on Thursday, February 1, it received a report from Mr Freer’s office to say that he had an abusive and threatening phone call the previous day.

An investigation was launched and a 46-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of malicious communication.

He remains in custody at a north London police station.

The arrest follows a separate investigation into an arson attack at the same MP’s office in Finchley on December 24, 2023.

A man and a woman have been remanded in custody after being charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Scotland Yard’s investigation established the offence was not a hate crime and the two incidents are not believed to be linked.

Detective Superintendent Will Lexton-Jones, from the local policing team in north-west London, said: “It is vitally important for elected officials and their staff they can be confident in their safety and security, and we are committed to ensuring this.

“Today’s arrest sends a clear message we will not tolerate threats or aggression of any kind towards elected officials. We will deal quickly and robustly with such offences.

“We are in regular contact with MPs and other elected officials and fully recognise the growing concerns they are telling us about their safety, and as you would expect, we have kept Mr Freer MP updated throughout this investigation including today’s arrest.”

Justice minister Mr Freer announced last week that he would stand down at the election, expected in the autumn.

The Met stressed that it is linked regularly in with Operation Bridger, the national policing operation that coordinates protective security advice and support for MPs across the UK.

“We have been working with them to address wider concerns regarding the safety and security of elected officials,” it added.

“Officers from across the Operation Bridger network, together with colleagues from Members’ Security Support Service in Parliament, have been signposting security advice and support to MPs and staff in their region. Regional personal security briefings providing practical advice are also being held for MPs and other locally elected offi-cials across the country.

Any MPs who continue to have general concerns about their security can contact their local Operation Bridger officer. Should any MPs or their staff have any immediate concerns about their safety then they should contact their local police force straight away or call 999.