Mike Johnson pressed on Donald Trump's 'enemy from within' comments, Arnold Palmer joke

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was pressed during a tense interview on former President Donald Trump's recent rhetoric, including his threats against what he calls "the enemy from within" and an off-color joke at a rally Saturday.

Trump told Fox News last week that, "if really necessary," he believes the military should be called to deal with “radical-left lunatics” and “the enemy from within" in the event of election-related unrest next month.

When asked about Trump's comments by CNN's Jake Tapper, Johnson said Sunday morning that the former president was referring to threatening, violent individuals, not necessarily his prominent political opponents.

However, Trump has referred to Democrats more broadly as he's repepeatedly attacked the nation's "enemies" in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign.

In a heated exchange between the Louisiana lawmaker and CNN anchor, Tapper told Johnson "if a Democratic presidential candidate said you and your wife were evil, and that the military should be used against you, I would say that's disgusting."

Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump greets Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House, at the 79th annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

"Well thank you, and some have said that about us because they don't like my politics," Johnson responded.

In any case, Trump would not be able to give orders to either National Guard or active-duty military units on Election Day on Nov. 5 because he is not president.

Later in the interview, Johnson added, "He's talking about using the National Guard and the military to keep the peace in our streets."

"Trump is talking about restoring law and order," Johnson said. "That resonates with the American people."

Johnson and Tapper didn't only talk about Trump's attacks against an "enemy." The pair also sparred on a more indelicate campaign trail moment.

"Why is (Trump) talking about Arnold Palmer's penis in front of Pennsylvania voters?" Tapper asked, repeatedly.

At a rally in western Pennsylvania Saturday night, Trump spent 15 minutes doting on the late pro-golfer Arnold Palmer, adding in an anatomical anecdote.

“Arnold Palmer was all man,” he told the crowd. “...This man was all strong and tough. And I refused to say it but when − when he took showers with the other men, they came out of there, they said, 'Oh my god. That’s unbelievable.'”

Johnson initially dodged directly addressing the physique-related remark, saying the election, "shouldn't be about personalities; it should be about policies."

Trump has long added comical tangents to his rallies, including recurring praise for the fictional cannibalistic movie character, Hannibal Lecter.

The House speaker on Sunday said regardless of these and other riffs, many Americans will vote for Trump this fall based on his record and policies.

"He has fun at the rallies. He says things that are off the cuff," Johnson said. "But I'm telling you, I've been in those events, I've been in those arenas, and people have a great time."

Contributing: David Jackson, Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Johnson addresses Trump rhetoric in tense interview with CNN's Tapper