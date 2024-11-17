Mike Johnson says Matt Gaetz ethics report 'should not come out' as some GOP senators push to see it

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., continued to insist Sunday that the House Ethics Committee should not release a report on its investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who is incoming President Donald Trump’s pick to be attorney general.

“It should not come out,” Johnson said Sunday on CNN’s "State of the Union."

Johnson noted that Gaetz resigned from Congress and said the committee shouldn’t be investigating private citizens. CNN host Jake Tapper pointed out that the Ethics Committee has released reports in the past after members resigned.

“I wasn’t the speaker at that time,” Johnson said.

However, some of Johnson and Gaetz's fellow conservatives have said she report shouldn't be kept behind closed doors – at least for members of the upper chamber. Sen Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that the Ethics Committee should "absolutely" release its report on Gaetz,

“That should be definitely part of our decision-making," he said, adding: “The background of Matt Gaetz does matter.”

"Now, should it be released to the public or not? I guess that will be part of the negotiations," he also noted.

Trump’s selection of Gaetz as his attorney general nominee sent shockwaves through the political system. A Trump uber-loyalist, Gaetz has clashed with many in his own party and is known more for political antics and incendiary rhetoric than serious policymaking.

Gaetz’s selection has stoked fears that Trump could pursue a retribution agenda against his perceived enemies. The former congressman has often been an attack dog for Trump in going after critics.

Johnson said he expects Trump’s nominees to “shake up the status quo.”

“You can’t have status quo appointments in a moment like this this,” he said, adding: “It is a new day in America, these individuals will help deliver that.”

Gaetz was investigated by federal law enforcement, though, and some Republicans in the Senate – which must confirm his nomination – have expressed interest in learning more about the ethics questions still swirling around him.

The Justice Department investigated sex trafficking allegations against Gaetz. The investigation ended without charges, but the House Ethics Committee continued to look into the allegation he assaulted a 17 year old.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, also last week said he and other lawmakers should get access to the Ethics Committee report, which additionally covers allegations of illicit drug use and other accusations.

Johnson on Sunday also discussed trying to implement Trump’s policy agenda in Congress, including tax cuts and immigration reform. Asked about eliminating taxes on tipped wages, as Trump promised, Johnson said he “wants to deliver” on that but noted “you gotta do the math” to make sure it can be paid for.

Johnson was asked whether the American public is prepared for the massive disruptions that are possible if Trump deports everyone in the country illegally.

“I’m not sure that’s what’s going to happen," he said, adding that he expects criminals to be deported.

"Begin there and see how it transpires," he said. "This will take a lot of thoughtful work and deliberation.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Johnson opposes releasing Trump nominee Matt Gaetz ethics report