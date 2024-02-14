Mike Johnson Urges Calm After Republicans Disclose Mysterious 'National Security Threat'

WASHINGTON ― House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) delivered a prepared statement Wednesday aimed at reassuring Americans about a vague national security threat.

House Intelligence Committee chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio) earlier on Wednesday publicly asked President Joe Biden to declassify information relating to a “serious national security threat.”

Amid growing speculation about the threat, Johnson arranged a press gaggle in the Capitol to announce that he and other Hill leaders would meet Biden at the White House on Thursday to discuss the matter.

“I saw Chairman Turner’s statement on the issue and I want to assure the American people there’s no need for public alarm,” Johnson said.

“We are going to work together to address this matter, as we do all sensitive matters that are classified,” he continued. “And beyond that, I’m not at liberty to disclose classified information and really can’t say much, but we just want to assure everyone steady hands are at the wheel. We’re working on it and there’s no need for alarm.”

Johnson didn’t take questions. Turner also refused to talk to reporters.

At the White House, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he was “surprised” Turner had disclosed the threat.

Related...