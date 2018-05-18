Here's Mike Jones' Response to Someone Saying He Sounds Like Quavo

Mike Jones has kept mostly to himself over the past decade or so, releasing little outside of two mixtapes and a series of intermittent singles. That said, he's here to straighten out those who don't know their history.
The veteran rapper shared an Instagram post of a message he received from a fan who wrote, "U sound just like Quavo in back then," referring to Mike Jones' 2005 hit "Back Then." Jones responded by telling said fan: "Lol he sound like me !! I was here 1st !!"
"Check the History , and u will see who was here 1st," he added in the caption.
Jones also hashtagged the message, "#AllUHave2DoIsGoogle."
Jones also recently took a moment to tease some new material on his Instagram, indicating he could be releasing his first project since 2015's mixtape Money Train pretty soon.
