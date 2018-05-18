Here's Mike Jones' Response to Someone Saying He Sounds Like Quavo

Joe Price
Mike Jones set a fan straight after said fan claimed the veteran Houston rapper sounded like Quavo.

Mike Jones has kept mostly to himself over the past decade or so, releasing little outside of two mixtapes and a series of intermittent singles. That said, he's here to straighten out those who don't know their history.

The veteran rapper shared an Instagram post of a message he received from a fan who wrote, "U sound just like Quavo in back then," referring to Mike Jones' 2005 hit "Back Then." Jones responded by telling said fan: "Lol he sound like me !! I was here 1st !!" 

"Check the History , and u will see who was here 1st," he added in the caption.

Jones also hashtagged the message, "#AllUHave2DoIsGoogle."

Jones also recently took a moment to tease some new material on his Instagram, indicating he could be releasing his first project since 2015's mixtape Money Train pretty soon.

More from Complex