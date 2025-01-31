Mike Leigh to Shoot Next Film This Year

On the day that “Hard Truths” opens in U.K. cinemas, details of the next feature from Mike Leigh — a filmmaker not exactly known for his prolific output — has already emerged.

As per usual with the iconoclastic British director, details are scare, but the new project will shoot this year and see Leigh reunite with his “Hard Truths” collaborators Cornerstone, Bleecker Street, Studiocanal and financier Film4. Bleecker Street again will release in the U.S., while StudioCanal has U.K. rights.

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgina Lowe of Leigh’s production company Thin Man Films will again produce. Desmar will join the project as an equity financier.

The news comes ahead of the European Film Market, where Cornerstone will be launching the new title to buyers.

Much like with “Hard Truths,” at this stage there’s no information regarding the plot, cast or title. As is customary with Leigh, the new film will shoot as “Untitled 2025.”

“Hard Truths” – which Bleeker Street released earlier in January – stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste as a woman wracked by fear, tormented by afflictions and prone to tirades against her husband, son and anyone who looks her way. It received BAFTA nominations for outstanding British film and leading actress for Jean-Baptiste, reuniting with Leigh for the first time since “Secrets & Lies,” but was snubbed by Oscars voters.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.