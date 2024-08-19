Mike Lynch: British entrepreneur missing after Bayesian yacht sinks off Sicilian coast

British tech billionaire Mike Lynch is missing off Sicily's coast after a yacht sank, Sky News understands.

One person is dead and six others are missing after a UK-flagged superyacht named Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily in a storm.

Follow live: Superyacht sinks latest

Sky News also understands the yacht is owned by the family of Dr Lynch.

It comes just weeks after Dr Lynch, 59, was in June cleared of all charges by a US jury in the high-profile fraud case related to the sale of his software company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.

Read more

The odds were stacked against Mike Lynch - we can learn from his extradition and unsuccessful prosecution

He had been accused of conspiracy and attempted fraud over the £8.3bn sale to HP - a deal that had been subject to costly legal action since.

Politicians and business leaders alike protested vehemently at his extradition to the US to face charges arguing that, if there was a case to be heard, it should be heard in the UK as Autonomy was a UK-listed, UK-regulated and UK-audited company.

It was the biggest tech takeover of a FTSE 100 firm at the time - but HP wrote down £5.5bn of Autonomy's value within a year, claiming revenue streams were inflated.

Who is Mike Lynch?

A mathematician who specialised in probability he would have been aware of the odds being stacked against him in the US trial.

Analysis by the Pew Research Centre thinktank suggested that, in 2022, just 0.4% of defendants in US federal criminal cases went to trial and were acquitted.

As a serial entrepreneur, Ilford-born Dr Lynch has been described as the British Bill Gates and the UK's first tech billionaire.

His firefighter father was from County Cork and his mother was a nurse from County Tipperary in Ireland.

In 2023, the Sunday Times rich list valued him and his wife Angela Bacares, 57, at £852m.

Ms Bacares is confirmed as being among the rescued.

He co-founded cyber-security business Darktrace, another former FTSE 100 company. But his connections to the company, at a time when he was facing serious charges, depressed its share price and made it vulnerable to a US private equity company takeover, Dr Lynch said.

This prediction was proved right in April when US private equity firm Thoma Bravo agreed to a £4.2bn takeover of Darktrace.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow @SkyNews on X or subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.