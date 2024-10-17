Mike Perry issues statement, apologizes to police following DUI arrest: 'I sincerely regret my actions'

UFC veteran and BKFC fighter Mike Perry has issued an apology following a DUI arrest in Florida.

On Oct. 12, Perry was arrested by Clermont Police Department in Clermont, Fla. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance. During the interaction with police, Perry was verbally aggressive, as he used homophobic slurs when addressing officers.

"They know exactly who I am," Perry said during the traffic stop, captured on police bodycam footage. "They’re f*cking mad. F*ck these f*ggots! Couple of f*ggots! They’re a couple of f*ggots, forget about it!"

Wednesday, Perry issued his first statement since the incident. In the words posted to X, Perry expressed regret for his actions and apologized to the police department. He also vowed to "ensure this type of behavior never happens again."

Read Perry's full statement below (via X):

I am writing this to express my deepest apologies for the inappropriate and disrespectful language I used towards members of the Clermont police department. I understand that my words were hurtful and offensive, and I sincerely regret my actions. I recognize the important and often difficult work that law enforcement officers do to keep our community safe, and I truly respect the dedication and sacrifice that comes with the job. My behavior was inexcusable, and I take full responsibility for my actions. Please know that this incident does not reflect how I truly feel about the [Police Department/Officers], and I will make every effort to ensure this type of behavior never happens again. I hope you can accept my apology as sincere, and I will be more mindful and respectful in the future. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Perry, 33, is to appear in court on Oct. 30.

"Platinum" Perry has been dubbed BKFC's "King of Violence" after defeating Eddie Alvarez last December. He then defeated fellow UFC veteran Thiago Alves in April, which led to a traditional gloved boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in July. Perry lost that fight by stoppage in Round 6.

Perry does not currently have a fight scheduled.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Mike Perry issues statement, apologizes to police following DUI arrest: 'I sincerely regret my actions'