As a baseball underdog, it doesn’t get much more challenging than being a 62nd round draft choice. But over the years, Mike Piazza has gone from the 1,390th player chosen in the 1988 MLB Draft to a plaque in Cooperstown. Along the way, Piazza he firmly established himself as one of the greatest hitting catchers in the history of the game. The Hall of Famer visited BUILD to talk about his career, the 115th World Series and more.