Mike Rinder Dies: ‘Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath’ Co-Host Was 69

Mike Rinder, a former top-ranking Scientology executive-turned-whistleblower and co-host of A&E’s Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, has died at the age of 69, his wife Christie King Collbran wrote on Instagram.

While no cause of death was listed, Rinder was diagnosed with advanced esophageal cancer in June 2023. However, in October of that year, the producer said he was deemed cancer-free.

“Rest in peace, my sweet, beautiful husband,” wrote Collbran, who was also raised in the Church of Scientology and recruited alongside Rinder to be a part of the Sea Org, an elite group of members who enforce the institution. “I speak for so many when I say the sadness and pain we feel mirror the depth of our unwavering love for you. Your courage, bravery, and integrity are unmatched and will forever inspire us. You have been the pillar of stability in our lives, filling our days with your strength, wisdom, love, laughter and devotion. The world will remember you. My best friend, my hero, my love, Michael John Rinder. ❤️”

In the statement (below), Collbran shared Rinder’s parting words, which included a dig at Scientologists’ belief in immortality as well as a list of regrets in not having achieved “ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection, and seeing [his son] Jack into adulthood.”

