Mike Trout Hits A Golf Ball Really Friggin' Far And Twitter Is In Awe

Good thing that Mike Trout is an Angel ― because he just hit a golf ball into the heavens.

The reigning American League MVP took a break from baseball spring training to take his cuts at a TopGolf driving range in Arizona. In a clip posted by his team Sunday, the ball lands god knows where.

Mike Trout hitting rockets isn’t exclusive to the baseball field. pic.twitter.com/tuEyIzxqQ5 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 2, 2020

Dude produces a lot of torque, which has contributed to his 285 home runs and .305 batting average in nine seasons. Trout has won the MVP in three of them.

Twitter, already in awe over the centerfielder’s exploits for the Los Angeles Angels, cheered his mighty golf blast.

Mike Trout blew up the Death Star! 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/Fchp5EN26N — Tattoo Baker (@QB1TATT00) March 2, 2020

Showed up on my poarch cam pic.twitter.com/qag1ItFPmv — SeeIntoYourSoul (@SeeIntoYourSou1) March 2, 2020

I don’t golf, care about golf, or even know anything about golf but I have watched this video a dozen times. There’s nothing this man can’t do. — Ryan Cohen (@RyanCohen24) March 2, 2020

legend has it the ball still hasn’t landed — Rob (@therealestmuto) March 2, 2020

