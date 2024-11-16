Mike Tyson hints at next opponent with boxing career likely not over despite Jake Paul loss

Mike Tyson has shocked boxing fans by suggesting he may well yet fight again despite suffering a comprehensive defeat by Jake Paul, playfully claiming that he could take on the latter’s brother Logan next.

Now aged 58, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion proved no match for an opponent 31 years his junior in a massively underwhelming Netflix-screened main event in Texas on Friday night that came nowhere close to meeting the enormous hype, landing just 18 punches in a drab one-sided bout that lasted the full eight two-minute rounds and saw Jake Paul easily claim a unanimous decision victory on the judges’ scorecards.

The totally ineffective nature of his performance at AT&T Stadium in Dallas would have led most to assume that Tyson’s return to the professional ranks after almost 20 years away would prove mercifully short-lived, while others were stunned that he was ever permitted to step back into the ring at almost 60 in the first place.

However, ‘Iron Mike’ has now insisted that he is unlikely to be hanging up his gloves for good just yet.

Asked if he had now fought for the final time, Tyson told Ariel Helwani following the comprehensive loss to Jake Paul: “I don't know. It depends on the situation. I don't think so.”

Quizzed on who he might have in mind to fight in future, he added: “I don’t know, maybe his [Jake Paul’s] brother.”

Logan Paul was standing behind younger brother Jake in the ring at the time and appeared perplexed by Tyson’s surprise call-out, responding simply: “Motherf****r, I’d kill you Mike.”