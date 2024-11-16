Mike Tyson insists he 'still won' against Jake Paul after he 'almost died' in build-up to fight

Mike Tyson penned a heartfelt message to his fans after losing his bizarre fight against Jake Paul.

Paul has claimed 120 million viewers watched the bout live on Netflix, but boxing purists have slammed the event as a spectacle.

And Tyson has now spoken out to deliver his verdict on the hugely publicised but largely uneventful clash in Texas.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” he wrote on X. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

Mike Tyson was beaten on points by Jake Paul (Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024)

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you #PaulTyson.”

Paul quickly responded by replying: “Love you Mike. It was an honor. You’re an inspiration to us all.”

Quite where Tyson goes from here is anyone’s guess but at 58 years of age and well beaten by YouTuber Paul - you would expect him to head into retirement now.

On the other hand at only 27 Paul will hope to continue his journey in boxing, having already called out Conor McGregor to a deleted response from the Irishman publicly snubbing him.