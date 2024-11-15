Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul and refuses to answer questions at final face-off for fight

Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul in a heated final face-off for their boxing match, leading the YouTuber to say the heavyweight legend “hits like a b***h.”

Tyson, 58, will fight YouTuber Paul, 27, in Texas on Friday (15 November), in the former heavyweight champion’s first professional bout in 19 years.

And one night before that divisive fight, Tyson and Paul tipped the scales at a weigh-in, as fans in Dallas cheered the boxing great and booed the social-media star. Paul weighed in at 227.2lb, before Tyson came in at 228.4lb.

Then, as Paul and Tyson came face to face, the latter slapped Paul, before security separated the pair.

“Talking’s over,” Tyson told host Ariel Helwani, before refusing to explain why he hit Paul or answer more questions.

Paul then said: “I didn’t even feel it. He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, but tomorrow night I’m knocking you the f*** out. I’m f***ing him up.

“He hits like a b***, it’s personal now, he must die!” Paul screamed.

Mike Tyson (left) slapping Jake Paul before their fight in Texas (Getty Images)

Paul has a pro record of 10-1 (7 knockouts), having beaten numerous mixed martial artists and some lesser-known boxers. His sole loss was a points defeat by Tommy Fury – half-brother of Tyson Fury – in early 2023.

Meanwhile, Tyson is preparing for his first pro fight since 2005. “Iron Mike” did, however, compete in an exhibition as recently as 2020, as he fought Roy Jones Jr to a draw.

Paul vs Tyson, which will stream live on Netflix, will take place at AT&T Stadium, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.