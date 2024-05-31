Mike Tyson v Jake Paul bout postponed after former champion suffers health scare on flight

Mike Tyson has postponed his highly-anticipated boxing match with Jake Paul after falling ill on a flight last weekend.

The boxing veteran was scheduled to face ex-YouTuber Paul, 27, in the ring on 20 July in Arlington, Texas.

However, this has now been postponed after Tyson suffered ulcer problems while flying from Miami to Los Angeles last Sunday.

The fight's promoter said in a statement: "During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations."

The fight will be aired live on Netflix, in a first for the streaming service. The new date will be announced by Friday 7 June.

Tyson hasn't fought professionally since 2005, though he has continued to train regularly for several years.

In November 2020, he fought Roy Jones Jr in an entertainment exhibition match.

Tyson said in a statement: "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

"I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night," Paul said.

"My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake: When he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish."

YouTuber Paul has forged a prizefighting career in recent years by mostly taking on journeyman boxers and mixed martial artists.

In February 2023, he lost on a split decision to Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy, who previously appeared on Love Island.