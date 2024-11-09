What is Mike Tyson's net worth ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul?

Mike Tyson will fight for the 59th time as a professional when he enters the ring to take on Jake Paul.

It is 19 years since Tyson, who remains boxing’s youngest-ever heavyweight world champion, last fought in a competitive capacity, when he retired on his stool against Kevin McBride in 2005.

The fight with Paul on November 15 has been sanctioned as a professional bout, with neither man wearing a headguard and the potential for either of them to be knocked out.

Whatever happens, it will be a lucrative night for the pair of them, and one that will further cement Tyson’s recovery from the financial troubles that hung over him in the final years of his career.

What is Mike Tyson’s net worth?

Tyson is said to have earned £300million from his boxing career, but the story was a very different one when he stepped away from the sport.

He declared bankruptcy in 2003, reportedly amassing debts of around £20m, and it left him turning to exhibitions and celebrity appearances to raise funds.

However, Tyson now has a successful podcast as well as cannabis company Tyson 2.0, which is said to have hit nine figures in revenue in recent years.

It is estimated that Tyson has a net worth in the region of £8m, which will only grow after he fights Paul.

UFC legend Henry Cejudo, who is a close friend of Tyson, has claimed the boxing legend is in line to take home around £15m from the Texas event.