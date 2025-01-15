Mikel Arteta hails ‘sensational’ Arsenal after comeback win over Tottenham

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s sensational display after they bounced back from recent cup disappointment to win 2-1 at home to Tottenham and reignite their Premier League title hopes. Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but failed to make a number of set-pieces count and were hit by sucker-punch in the 25th minute when a deflected effort by Spurs captain Son Heung-min found the bottom corner. It failed to rock the Gunners, who had been knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Sunday and lost 2-0 at home to Newcastle last Tuesday, with their seventh corner able to produce a leveller after 40 minutes when Gabriel’s header went in off Tottenham forward Dominic Solanke. Leandro Trossard completed the turnaround soon after and, while the visitors enjoyed the majority of possession after the break, Arsenal produced a trademark resolute defensive display to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool to four points – albeit the Reds have one match in hand.