Mikel Arteta puts faith in belief over experience in Champions League

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s Champions League history is irrelevant and challenged his side to prove they belong at the tournament’s business end as they prepare to face Porto in the last 16. The Gunners are back in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in seven years but have failed to progress past this stage since 2010. Arsenal will be firm favourites at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday night as Arteta looks to go further in the Champions League than he ever managed as a player at the club.