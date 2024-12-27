Mikel Arteta reveals Bukayo Saka will miss ‘more than two months’

Bukayo Saka is likely to be sidelined until at least March following surgery on his hamstring, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed. Arsenal moved back up to second in the Premier League table with a 1-0 victory over Ipswich at the Emirates – their first fixture without Saka after the England winger tore his right hamstring in a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace last weekend. Prior to Friday’s fixture, Arteta said Saka, 23, would be sidelined for “many weeks”, but speaking in the moments after his side saw out a win that keeps the pressure on leaders Liverpool, Arteta afforded a grizzlier timeframe for his star man.