Mikel Arteta said it is hammer time for Arsenal in their bid to stop Liverpool from running away with the Premier League title. The Gunners will head into their New Year’s Day fixture at Brentford nine points adrift of Arne Slot’s rampant Reds. Liverpool, who put five past West Ham in their last match, have won 14 of their 18 fixtures so far, placing them as the clear favourites to roar to championship glory.