Mi'kmaw families deal with rising living costs

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the sixth in a multi-part series on the cost of living crisis. Other stories in the series can be read at saltwire.com/cape-breton

ESKASONI — Bruce Francis of Eskasoni First Nation has been out of work for the last three months after being laid off from his job working as a traffic control person in Sydney. He thought he could secure employment in his home community, but his three-month search has left him feeling hopeless.

He's currently living off welfare while he continues to search, but Francis says he doesn't have much time left.

"My last income was Sept. 20, 2023. I've been on welfare with a diabetic included, so I get $213.65 every two weeks," said Francis, 44.

"If I don't find work soon, then I'll go in the hole with my bills."

Like the rest of Cape Breton Island, people in Mi'kmaw communities across Unama'ki struggle with rising living costs due to inflation. Things are no different in Eskasoni, Nova Scotia's largest Mi'kmaq reserve in terms of population, where population growth has led to a lack of jobs in a community removed from commercial and industrial centres.

FEELING HOPELESS

Francis lives with his girlfriend, who is also looking for work in Eskasoni, a community of about 4,000 people where the unemployment rate is 23 per cent, according to a census in 2021. Francis says it's a struggle to put food on the table, so he finds odd jobs and side hustles to cover his costs.

"I can put food on the table still, but with the price of food and other stuff, it ain't much, and that takes most of my welfare, leaving my bills to go higher," Francis said. "I try to find odd jobs here and there, but it's hard because everyone else (in Eskasoni) is doing the same thing."

NO END IN SIGHT

One Eskasoni resident who has had some success supplementing income with odd jobs and side gigs is Stephanie Christmas, a 38-year-old single mother of three daughters. Christmas works full-time as a continuing care assistant and spends weekends cooking dinners to sell to her community. She says it's the only way to make ends meet as prices and expenses continue to climb with no end in sight.

"Everything is going up by the week, I notice. Because I have to buy food every week for my cookhouse business," Christmas said. "I buy that big jug of oil right here. That's $66 now. It used to be $50. When I was working in a takeout, it used to be around $30. And that was only four years ago."

Overall, Christmas's cost of operating her cookhouse business on weekends has tripled. Running the cookhouse helps with her rising costs but food is one of the main product areas affected by inflation. Christmas says she can still make money after adjusting prices but doesn't know if working herself to death is a viable solution.

"It used to cost me around $100 to sell steak n' cheese and pizza turnovers, but now I have to spend at least $300," she said. "But it all adds up. I need to pay for my daughter's braces, and there are bills that need to be paid, too, so it helps. But people shouldn't have to work most of their lives or days away just to survive."

Christmas's work ethic holds her family together. Whether it's her elderly father, whom she helps care for, or her children, her work supports the people she cares about. She says she hasn't always had a hustle mindset; that's something she learned through example and hard times.

RUNS IN THE FAMILY

"I didn't really work when I was a kid. No, my parents were always working, though. They did all the hustling. I watched them working, running their store; they tried every way to make money, and we watched it, and that's what we all did, too," she said. "My sister is a single mother like me. Once my parents didn't work anymore, I started seeing my sister working hard, so I just started copying her."

Stephanie's sister, Jolena, is in the same boat. Jolena's day job is as a maternal child health home visitor in Eskasoni. Still, she also has a long list of extra jobs and work, ranging from cleaning to working on call as a cashier/supervisor at the local gaming centre. She says despite spending most of her time at work, it hardly ever feels like enough.

"I work so much, and it's still only enough to just get by," said Jolena. "I'm always tired and broke. No matter how hard you work, it seems like there's always a new thing you've got to pay for. It's cheaper to feed my family takeout now than it is to buy groceries."

Jolena wonders if things will ever go back to normal. She says experts initially blamed inflation on the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on supply chains; with the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, Jolena says she isn't sure things will ever get better for anyone.

'CRYING, COOKING AND DOING DISHES'

"It's going to keep going up. People are going to have to keep working harder and harder," she said." I even find people who have been really well off all my life are having a hard time, too. The new poor. Yeah, they need to learn how to be poor and stretch money. We're the old poor. We've been poor forever. So, we know how to be poor and hustle and make something from nothing."

Stephanie agrees. She says things are only getting harder and thinks a breaking point is inevitable, not only for her but for everyone struggling.

"I don't think so. We're probably going to hit a great depression the way things are going," said Stephanie. "Sometimes I'm crying, cooking, and doing dishes because I'm so tired. That might be the hardest part. Not getting rest is hard."

EFFECT ON HEALTH

The struggle to make ends meet is not just a financial crisis; it's a public health issue. Dr. Jesse Kancir, the regional medical officer of health for the eastern zone, says poverty directly influences physical and mental health outcomes.

"Being poor is a determinant of health," said Kancir. "The less resources people have, the more poverty there is, the poorer the health outcomes are that exist for that population."

Kancir says this is particularly concerning in communities with a history of marginalization, like the Mi'kmaw communities, where historical injustices compound the effects of poverty.

"These histories that we have of colonialism or having populations that have suffered because of our history of racism in Canada, they tend to collect pretty poor health outcomes," he says.

Kancir emphasizes the importance of self-care and community connection. During these challenging times, he says individuals should seek community.

"We've seen higher rates of isolation or people not being so connected. We feel like we're losing some touchpoint with our communities, so I've been thinking about the effects of isolation and loneliness," he said. "I think we have strength in our communities, so some of that connection can help now."

"It's important for us to recognize that there is a connection between those determinants and the outcomes that we see in our communities for us to have healthy communities and healthy people."

Mitchell Ferguson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post