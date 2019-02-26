Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019: The Best Hair and Makeup Looks of the Season

"Yesterday we did a wonderful and strong show congratulations to everyone involved," makeup artist Peter Philips wrote in an Instagram post. "For the look, we went for a natural glowing skin with subtle contouring [sic], all the girls had glossy lips, most beige and natural and some in red. Karl’s last sketches all had a little red lip, so we thought it would be nice to bring them back in the runway look." And he couldn't have gone more classic when it came to the shade for the show: Dior Rouge Dior in shade 999.

The look at Fendi was slick perfection, just as I hope Karl would have loved," said hairstylist Sam McKnight. "Thirties waves turned into a river of glossy swirls and twists — a nod to the thirties — tied into a very contemporary natural pony low in the back." McKnight used a mix of L'Oréal gel to shape the wave, and finished with Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray for added shine. "Thank you to all the teams @Fend," McKnight wrote on Instagram. "Yesterday was hard but you all did him proud."