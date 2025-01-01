Milan prohibits all outdoor smoking in Italy's toughest ban to date

Milan enforces Italy's strictest smoking ban, fining individuals 40 to 240 euros for smoking on city streets or crowded public areas. The air quality ordinance, passed in 2020, aims to combat pollution, sparking mixed reactions among residents.

Smokers in Italy's financial and fashion capital of Milan risk being fined for lighting up on city streets or crowded public areas, after the country's toughest ban came into effect on Wednesday.

Those who defy the new prohibition in the polluted northern Italian city could be fined between 40 and 240 euros ($41 to $249), a punishment that does not sit well with all residents.

"I think this measure is excessive. As long as we are talking about an indoor place, I agree. because (smoking) can be bothersome and it is not healthy," sales clerk Myrian Illiano, 21, told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But if we are talking about an open place, I don't see why one should be restricted."

However, content creator Chiara Ciuffini, 39, was all in favour of the new move.

"I agree, because I am a sporty, non-smoking person. I hope smokers can also understand the need of nonsmokers who want to breathe cleaner air," she said.

Milan's air quality ordinance, passed in 2020 by the city council, called for progressively stricter bans on smoking.

Starting in 2021, it was forbidden to smoke in parks and playgrounds, as well as bus stops and sports facilities.

"When a person is in the office, (to smoke) they move to the balcony or to the street. It is obvious that there is bound to be a decrease in (cigarette) consumption," he said.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Fine particle pollution suffocates Italy's Po Valley

Italy's toxic paradise: The beaches of Rosignano Solvay