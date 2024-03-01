Mild and breezy Friday, March 1 afternoon weather forecast

CBC

Thousands of households are without power on Thursday as strong winds and heavy rain sweep across Nova Scotia.Environment Canada has issued rainfall and wind warnings for most of the province. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said 20 to 50 millimetres of rain is forecasted along with wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h. She said temperatures are expected to fall below zero by the afternoon on the mainland and later Thursday on Cape Breton. Nearly 14,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power as o