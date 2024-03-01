Mild and breezy Friday, March 1 afternoon weather forecast
After a brief fling with spring weather, southern Ontario was quickly snapped back into reality as winter returned with a vengeance –– dropping temperatures by 15-20 degrees and setting up dangerous snow squalls for some areas through Thursday afternoon
An extremely-dangerous winter storm has arrived in California and will unload feet of snow, powerful winds and rare blizzard conditions in the state’s mountains through the weekend.
March greeted Canada with a sharp divide between warm and cool. Will it stay that way? Here’s what you can expect from this turbulent transition month ahead
Trackers placed in males led to the mating balls, officials said.
A major winter snowstorm with disruptive travel impacts is on the way for parts of the Prairies this weekend.
Scientists discovered the speckled animal digging burrows in the sand.
The furry creature waited in the darkness for its prey to inch closer, the video shows.
“You may have seen it moving back and forth.”
STINNETT, Texas (AP) — As the largest wildfire in Texas history engulfed his town, Danny Phillips was left helpless. “We had to watch from a few miles away as our neighborhood burned,” he said, his voice trembling with emotion. In his hard-hit town of Stinnett, population roughly 1,600, families like his who evacuated from the Smokehouse Creek fire returned Thursday to devastating scenes: melted street signs and charred frames of cars and trucks. Homes reduced to piles of ash and rubble. An Amer
Police say a Florida Keys man posted 16 photos and videos of himself with the endangered animals.
Thousands of households are without power on Thursday as strong winds and heavy rain sweep across Nova Scotia.Environment Canada has issued rainfall and wind warnings for most of the province. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said 20 to 50 millimetres of rain is forecasted along with wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h. She said temperatures are expected to fall below zero by the afternoon on the mainland and later Thursday on Cape Breton. Nearly 14,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power as o
Photographers have captured images of humpback whales engaging in sexual activity for the first time – and the mammals being intimate were both males. The behaviour of humpbacks has fascinated scientists for decades - but a study published this week features the first photos of the species having penetrative sex, its authors have said. It was written by marine biologist Stephanie Stack and the two photographers who captured the encounter, Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano.
Wet and cold or dry and warm? Find out what the next few months have in store in The Weather Network's exclusive 2024 Spring Forecast!
Environment Canada warned visibility would be “near zero” at times in northern Canada as a blizzard hit Nunavut on Thursday, February 29.Footage taken by Elisapee Nowdluk shows conditions in the territory’s capital city Iqaluit on Thursday morning.A blizzard warning was in effect for Iqaluit, with Environment Canada warning of up to 35 cm (13.7 inches) of snowfall and wind gusts as high as 90 km/h (56 mph).Businesses in the city closed due to the weather. Credit: Elisapee Nowdluk via Storyful
A very strong jet stream has forced wildfire smoke from Texas into southern Ontario—a distance spanning 2000 km
The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) says magma accumulating underground near the seaside town of Grindavík is approaching levels seen before previous volcanic eruptions and warns that another eruption could occur in the coming days "with very little warning."
Avalanche Canada has issued an avalanche warning for wide swaths of the British Columbia Interior into parts of Alberta, with a ranking of "dangerous" or "very dangerous" conditions applied to mountains across the province.The warning, which can be viewed on the avalanche.ca website, applies to mountainous regions of Vancouver Island, southwestern and northwestern B.C., as well as the eastern part of the province including the Rockies into Alberta's Kananaskis Country.Avalanche Canada says recen
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government scientists have cooked up a new concept for how to potentially cool an overheating Earth: Fiddle with the upper atmosphere to make it a bit drier. Water vapor — water in its gas form — is a natural greenhouse gas that traps heat, just like carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and gas. So researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA figure if they can just inject ice high up in the air, water vapor in the upper atmosphere would get a bi
Potent cold front brings rapid freeze to Atlantic Canada, as blustery winds transition rain to snow. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
80% of Turkey Track Ranch, on sale for $180M, was destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, its owners said. The fire is the largest in Texas history.