Mild December start in New Mexico

Ontario walloped by intense snow squalls, impressive totals piling up
Difficult driving conditions continue through this weekend across portions of Ontario as powerful snow squalls continue whipping off all five of the Great Lakes
- The Weather Network
Dangerous Ontario snow squalls shift and continue into Monday
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week
- The Independent
MTG was mocked for weather-control claims. Now Florida has a new bill to ban ‘weather modification’
State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory
- The Weather Network
Get ready: Snow piles up in a hurry across Canada in December
Just about every major city across the country picks up double-digit snowfall totals through a typical month of December
- The Weather Network
La Niña’s sputtering role in an uncharted season ahead
Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Unrelenting snow squalls blast Ontario with major totals, impact travel
Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst
- USA TODAY Sports
Bills vs. 49ers weather updates: Snow, wind in forecast for 'SNF'
"Sunday Night Football" in Week 13 sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Buffalo Bills. Here's the latest on a snowy forecast for the game.
- The Canadian Press
Scientists gather to decode puzzle of the world's rarest whale in 'extraordinary' New Zealand study
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.
- CBC
Gravenhurst still digging out after storm, parts of Hwy 11 remain closed
Downed hydro lines, trees and abandoned vehicles are hampering snow-clearing efforts in Gravenhurst, Ont. Monday, officials with the town say, after intense snow squalls battered parts of Ontario over the weekend.Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 northbound at West Street has reopened, but southbound lanes from Highway 60 in Huntsville remain closed. The lanes were expected to reopen around 4 p.m. Monday but police now say they'll stay closed until 10 p.m. Officials were forced to close n
- The Canadian Press
Warnings from Environment Canada as heavy snow, freezing rain hit northern B.C.
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
- The Canadian Press
Ontario says federal clean electricity regulations would add $35B in costs
TORONTO — Ontario is urging the federal government to amend proposed electricity regulations after an analysis by the province's system operator concluded the rules would mean $35 billion in additional costs by 2050 — a number environmental groups dispute.
- CBC
Cooler December, warmer January and February for Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada says
Weather in December will be cooler than normal in the Windsor-Essex region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.In fact, the weather agency says the region is the only one in Canada where cooler temperatures are forecasted. But January and February will be warmer than usual, said senior climatologist Dave Phillips. "I'm going to say that this winter is going to be more of a winter than last year," Phillips told CBC's Windsor Morning."But you know … it could still be warmer than no
- KameraOne
Bear chases moose family into pond
This is the moment a bear chased a small herd of three moose into a pond in Yukon, Canada on July 17. One of the moose turned around and challenged the bear, causing it to give up on its pursuit.
- The Canadian Press
Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh holiday weather
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After U.S. travelers battled through harsh weekend weather to reach home following the Thanksgiving holiday, residents of the Great Lakes region face the prospect of more snow through the week, forecasters said.
- The Weather Network - Video
The wettest November on record for this Atlantic Canadian city
With Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
- The Canadian Press
Highway 11 north of Toronto reopening, Gravenhurst still digging out of weekend storm
TORONTO — Snow-clearing crews are slowly making progress after an intense weekend storm battered parts of Ontario, allowing Highway 11 north of Toronto to reopen on Monday.
- CBC
Balsam fir trees 'at risk' in New Brunswick amid a changing climate
While artificial Christmas trees might be the popular choice during the holiday season, nothing beats the smell of a fresh balsam fir. But new research out of the University of New Brunswick shows the popular tree is at risk of being harmed by climate change. Anthony Taylor, a forest ecologist and professor of forest management at the University of New Brunswick, said the balsam fir is an important species in the region, making up about 20 per cent of all the trees in the province.Taylor and two
- The Canadian Press
Landmark climate change case opens at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top United Nations court took up the largest case in its history on Monday, hearing the plight of several small island nations helpless in combating the devastating impact of climate change that they feel endangers their very survival. They demand that major polluting nations be held to account.
- South China Morning Post
Chinese recycling firm Carbon Zero aims to replicate success overseas after Nasdaq IPO
Shenzhen-based recycling firm Carbon Zero Technologies International, which is eyeing a US listing, is aiming to replicate its success in mainland China globally despite geopolitical uncertainties, according to its founder. Carbon Zero, founded in 2016, operates an online platform that dispatches recycling orders from individuals, retail outlets and consumer brands to its recycling personnel. With thousands of physical sorting centres across China, the company then sells recycled items to disman
- CBC
Fredericton woman captured green fireball as it flew across sky during parade
When Gail Dunlap's sister couldn't attend Fredericton's Christmas parade on Saturday night, she decided to record the whole thing on her cellphone.Little did she know she would catch something on camera almost as magical as the big man in red."Just out of the blue, this big green ball [came] out of the sky," Dunlap said."I was quite surprised. I actually caught it on camera, to be honest with you, but it was definitely a lucky shot."The green flying object appeared just in the upper corner of he