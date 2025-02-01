Mild for the Denver-metro, with mountain snow this weekend

Futurism

Down in Florida, a former Drug Enforcement Agency officer is going away for a long time after admitting to swapping bricks of seized cocaine with 3D-printed decoys. Wait, what? As the Associated Press reports, former Florida police officer and ex-DEA agent James Hickox has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to not only stealing drugs and cash seized during the course of his duties, but also replacing them with fake versions he made with a 3D printer.